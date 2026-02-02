NPP Elder congratulates Bawumia, urges formidable front for victory 2028

Mr. Yaw Dabie Appiah-Mensah, a member of the Bono Regional Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has congratulated former Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on winning the party’s just‑ended presidential primary.

He expressed strong optimism that Dr. Bawumia’s overwhelming endorsement as the NPP’s flagbearer for Election 2028 would translate into electoral victory for the party in the next general elections.

With the primary now concluded, he stressed the need for the party to remain formidable, re-strategise, and work collectively toward winning the 2028 polls.

A majority of delegates of the largest opposition party gave the former vice president another opportunity to lead the NPP, following a peaceful and successful primary conducted across all 276 constituencies.

Barely a year ago, the NPP suffered a significant defeat in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, with Dr. Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer.

However, his impressive tally of 110,643 votes in the presidential primary, Mr. Appiah-Mensah noted, demonstrates that party delegates still have confidence in his ability to lead the NPP back to power in 2028.

Speaking to the media at Odomase, the Sunyani West constituency capital, Mr. Appiah-Mensah also congratulated the other presidential aspirants, saying their participation had further strengthened the NPP’s internal democratic credentials.

He commended the rank and file, supporters, and members of the party for accepting the results in good faith, and praised the party’s leadership for ensuring free, fair, and credible elections to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.

Mr. Appiah-Mensah, 75, a founding member and former organiser of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region, urged Dr. Bawumia to guard against complacency and remain focused on building a united and formidable front for the party.

He emphasised that internal elections often come with factional tensions, and encouraged Dr. Bawumia, his campaign team, and the party leadership to address these issues proactively to sustain and strengthen unity.

“In fact, this isn’t the time for anybody to jubilate,” Mr. Appiah-Mensah cautioned, urging supporters of Dr. Bawumia—especially at the grassroots—to avoid actions that could inflame tensions among supporters of the other presidential aspirants.