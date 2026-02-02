Power, Performance, and Political Memory: Reflections on Ghana’s Road to 2028

As Ghana looks toward the 2028 general elections, it is becoming increasingly clear that the contest will not be shaped solely by campaign promises or party slogans. Rather, it will be defined by how citizens assess both past governance choices and present performance. In this unfolding context, the selection of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) invites a deeper reflection on responsibility, accountability, and political memory.

Dr. Bawumia does not enter the 2028 race as a detached critic of the system. He comes forward as a central actor in the previous NPP administration led by Nana Akufo-Addo, and this reality will inevitably frame how voters interpret his candidacy. The election, therefore, is unlikely to be a simple competition of ideas. It is shaping up as a broader national assessment of governance trajectories and leadership judgment.

A key factor influencing public perception is Bawumia’s role as Chair of the Economic Management Team. This position placed him at the heart of macroeconomic coordination throughout the Akufo-Addo years. He was not merely an adviser offering technical input from the margins; he publicly defended economic policy, participated in high-level decision-making, and remained in office as Ghana’s economic conditions deteriorated. Rising public debt, weakening reserves, accelerating inflation, and the sharp depreciation of the cedi all occurred during a period in which he exercised significant influence.

For many citizens, the attempt to separate his technocratic identity from these outcomes appears increasingly unconvincing. In democratic politics, proximity to authority carries expectations of intervention. Where corrective action is not visible, responsibility is often assumed. This perception has become a defining challenge for Bawumia’s political future.

The tenure of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister further complicates this picture. That period has come to symbolize, in the minds of many Ghanaians, fiscal indiscipline, excessive borrowing, limited parliamentary accountability, and delayed engagement with the IMF until the economy had entered a full-blown crisis. While public debate may continue over the precise causes of Ghana’s economic difficulties, there is little dispute that the prolonged retention of the Finance Minister became politically costly.

For Dr. Bawumia, the issue is not simply whether policy mistakes were made. The more difficult question is why those mistakes persisted for so long without decisive course correction. If he wielded influence within the economic architecture, voters may ask why it was not exercised more forcefully. If his influence was constrained, they may question whether he is prepared for the full responsibilities of the presidency. This dilemma lies at the core of the trust challenge he faces.

Beyond macroeconomic management, the National Cathedral project remains a potent symbol in Ghana’s political memory. Although championed personally by President Akufo-Addo, the project unfolded during a period of severe economic strain. For many citizens experiencing declining purchasing power, unemployment, and rising living costs, the Cathedral came to represent a troubling disconnect between leadership priorities and everyday realities. Senior figures in government, including the Vice President, did not publicly oppose the project. In political life, silence can carry interpretive weight, and even indirect association can shape public judgment.

Taken together, these developments have steadily eroded Bawumia’s earlier image as an “outsider within” government. He was once widely perceived as operating inside the corridors of power while remaining detached from its excesses. However, his central role in economic coordination, his consistent defense of government policy, and his silence on several contentious decisions have increasingly positioned him, in the public mind, as part of the political establishment. In a political culture where extended incumbency often breeds voter fatigue, this shift represents a significant electoral liability.

At the same time, it would be misleading to view the road to 2028 solely through the lens of the NPP’s past. The National Democratic Congress (NDC), now entrusted with governing the country, also faces its own tests. Electoral goodwill can be fleeting, and victory over a fatigued incumbent does not guarantee sustained public confidence.

Two issues in particular stand out. The first is illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey. Despite repeated assurances and policy interventions over the years, the environmental destruction caused by illegal mining continues to threaten water bodies, farmlands, and livelihoods. Public patience is wearing thin, and many citizens now view galamsey less as a technical challenge and more as a measure of political will. Failure to produce lasting and visible results risks undermining confidence in the government’s commitment to environmental protection and rule enforcement.

The second issue is the cost of living. While the strengthening of the cedi and announced reductions in import duties signal macroeconomic stabilization, many households report little relief at the market level. Prices of food, transport, and basic goods remain stubbornly high. When official indicators improve but lived experience does not, a credibility gap emerges. For ordinary Ghanaians, economic recovery is not assessed through fiscal statements but through daily transactions. If this disconnect persists, it could become politically consequential.

Ultimately, Ghana’s 2028 election is likely to be shaped by a dual evaluation. Dr. Bawumia will be judged on how convincingly he accounts for his role in past governance and whether he demonstrates genuine learning, independence, and moral courage. The NDC, meanwhile, will be judged on its ability to translate stabilization into tangible improvements in daily life and to confront long-standing challenges such as galamsey with sustained resolve.

In this sense, neither party approaches 2028 from a position of comfort. Ghanaian voters are increasingly discerning, weighing memory against performance and promises against lived reality. The outcome will depend less on rhetoric and more on whether leadership—past and present—can persuade citizens that hard lessons have been learned and meaningful change is underway.

Isaac Yaw Asiedu, PhD

Author, Shifting Mindsets for Sustainable Development in Africa: A Political Economy Perspective

Cambridge Scholars Publishing, UK (2025)

https://rethinkingafrica.org

https://www.cambridgescholars.com/product/978-1-0364-6339-7