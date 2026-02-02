Afrikicks, Black Lives Matter inaugurate water wells, donate school furniture in Niger

Afrikicks, in partnership with Black Lives Matter, has inaugurated two water wells and donated over 100 tables and benches to selected schools in Niger, in a major humanitarian and education-focused intervention witnessed by senior government and municipal officials.

The initiative was attended by Mme Elizabeth Cherif, Minister of National Education; Halima Manmane, Adviser to the President of Niger; the Mayor of Niamey; and Ali Kassou, Administrateur Délégué du 4ᵉ Arrondissement. Their presence underscored strong national and local support for initiatives aimed at improving education and access to clean water.

The newly commissioned water wells are expected to provide clean and sustainable drinking water for schools and surrounding communities, while the donated tables and benches will significantly improve classroom conditions for hundreds of pupils who previously lacked adequate learning furniture.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Founder and President of Afrikicks, Oumarou Idrissa, said the project reflects Afrikicks’ long-standing commitment to education, dignity and community development across Africa.

“Education cannot thrive without dignity, and dignity begins with access to basic necessities such as clean water and proper learning facilities,” Oumarou Idrissa said. “Today’s donation is not charity. It is a shared responsibility to invest in the future of African children.”

Mme Elizabeth Cherif praised Afrikicks and its partners for complementing government efforts, noting that access to water and adequate classroom furniture remain major challenges in many public schools across the country.

“This intervention directly addresses two critical gaps in our schools, water and furniture,” she said. “Such partnerships are essential to improving learning outcomes and protecting the wellbeing of our children.”

Representatives of Black Lives Matter said the partnership demonstrates a broader commitment to equity, justice and human development beyond borders.

“Access to education and clean water is a human right,” a spokesperson stated. “Our collaboration with Afrikicks in Niger shows how global solidarity can deliver real impact at the community level.”

Afrikicks further disclosed that the Niger intervention builds on similar projects successfully implemented in Ghana, Togo, and Benin, where the organisation has delivered water, education and community support programmes targeting underserved communities.

Community leaders and school heads welcomed the initiative, explaining that water shortages and lack of furniture have long affected attendance and learning, particularly among young children and girls. They expressed confidence that the new facilities would lead to improved hygiene, attendance and academic performance.

Afrikicks reaffirmed that the project forms part of a wider regional programme focused on education, youth empowerment and sustainable community development across West and Central Africa.

“This is only the beginning,” Oumarou Idrissa added. “We will continue to work with governments, global movements and local communities to deliver practical solutions that change lives.”

The event concluded with a symbolic handover of the facilities and school furniture, followed by inspection tours of the beneficiary schools and the newly inaugurated water wells.