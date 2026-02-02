Suspected Highway Robber Shot Dead During Police Operation in Atebubu

A suspected member of a notorious highway robbery gang operating along the Atebubu–Yeji road has been shot dead during police operation in the Atebubu Municipality of the Bono East Region.

The suspect, identified as Mahamadu Gariba Kirror, was initially arrested on January 29, 2026, at around 10:30 a.m. following intelligence-led operations. A search of the suspect led to the recovery of a locally manufactured pistol, two live BB cartridges, a Samsung Galaxy A07 mobile phone, two keypad phones, and a talisman.

Investigations revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A07 belonged to Nafisa Owusu Haruna, a resident of Yeji who was among the passengers attacked by the armed robbery gang on the Atebubu–Yeji highway on the same day. During the incident, a mini-van with registration number AS-6444-14 was ambushed, leaving both the driver and a passenger shot. Nafisa Owusu Haruna later died from her injuries.

During interrogation, Kirror reportedly admitted to shooting the driver and robbing passengers alongside accomplices, naming Umaru, Issifu, Furgur, Ibrahim, Shaibu, and Yelow as gang members.

On February 1, 2026, at about 7:45 p.m., Kirror led police to a bush in Atebubu Municipality to help apprehend his accomplices. However, he attempted to flee into a nearby forest. Police fired warning shots to immobilize him, but he sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to Atebubu Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body has been deposited at the hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

Police have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy A07 was positively identified by Nadia Haruna, a Yeji resident, as her stolen phone. Authorities assured the public that efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects named by Kirror.