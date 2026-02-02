ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong and wife visit Bawumia, pledges support

  Mon, 02 Feb 2026
NPP Kwabena Agyei Agyepong and wife visit Bawumia, pledges support
MON, 02 FEB 2026 1

Engineer Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accompanied by his wife, has paid a courtesy visit to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to congratulate him and reaffirm their support.

The visit, held in Accra, followed Dr. Bawumia’s recent victory in the NPP presidential primaries and was aimed at expressing solidarity as the party prepares for the 2028 general elections.

During the meeting, Engineer Agyepong and his wife praised Dr. Bawumia for his leadership, resilience, and commitment to the principles of the NPP. They pledged their full support and emphasized their readiness to contribute to efforts that will unite the party and secure victory in the upcoming polls.

Dr. Bawumia welcomed the visit, describing it as a strong sign of unity within the party. He highlighted the importance of collective effort, reconciliation, and teamwork as the NPP positions itself to return to power in 2028.

Party observers view the engagement as part of broader efforts to strengthen cohesion among key stakeholders following the closely contested presidential primary.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Sam Ayim A | 2/2/2026 4:44:07 PM

This gentleman, Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, it will pain me very much if Dr. Bawumia doesn't choose him as his running mate for him to eventually become the Vice President of Ghana. His civility, loyalty and patriotism is exceptional! Sir, may God continue to bless you, Amen!

Comments1
Top Stories

4 hours ago

Ayanfuri Chief dies after testing potency of his juju at funeral VIDEO: Ayanfuri Chief dies after testing potency of his juju at funeral

5 hours ago

Ashanti North Police interdict Inspector over defilement allegations Ashanti North Police interdict Inspector over defilement allegations

5 hours ago

Here are areas to face power outage over ECG planned maintenance today Here are areas to face power outage over ECG planned maintenance today

5 hours ago

Ghana pushes for instant payment systems across Africa Ghana pushes for instant payment systems across Africa

5 hours ago

GAF to conduct Exercise Storm Shield 2026 in Bono and Upper East GAF to conduct Exercise Storm Shield 2026 in Bono and Upper East 

5 hours ago

ECG resumes two key stalled projects in Kumasi ECG resumes two key stalled projects in Kumasi  

5 hours ago

Mahama breaks ground for Green City Housing Project atDedesuanear Kumasi Mahama breaks ground for Green City Housing Project at Dedesua near Kumasi 

5 hours ago

Celebrating mothers: Honouring the Heart of the Ghanaian Society Celebrating mothers: Honouring the Heart of the Ghanaian Society

5 hours ago

EOCO Boss Raymond Archer defends PDS investigation methods EOCO Boss Raymond Archer defends PDS investigation methods

5 hours ago

Snakes, weeds take over multi-million 1D1F starch factory at Kyekyewere inAssinSouth Snakes, weeds take over multi-million 1D1F starch factory at Kyekyewere in Assin...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line