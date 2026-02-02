Kwabena Agyei Agyepong and wife visit Bawumia, pledges support

Engineer Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accompanied by his wife, has paid a courtesy visit to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to congratulate him and reaffirm their support.

The visit, held in Accra, followed Dr. Bawumia’s recent victory in the NPP presidential primaries and was aimed at expressing solidarity as the party prepares for the 2028 general elections.

During the meeting, Engineer Agyepong and his wife praised Dr. Bawumia for his leadership, resilience, and commitment to the principles of the NPP. They pledged their full support and emphasized their readiness to contribute to efforts that will unite the party and secure victory in the upcoming polls.

Dr. Bawumia welcomed the visit, describing it as a strong sign of unity within the party. He highlighted the importance of collective effort, reconciliation, and teamwork as the NPP positions itself to return to power in 2028.

Party observers view the engagement as part of broader efforts to strengthen cohesion among key stakeholders following the closely contested presidential primary.