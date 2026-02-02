President Mahama ranked among top 5 global changemakers by Devex

Ghana’s President, John Mahama, has been ranked number five on Devex’s prestigious Power 50 list of the world’s most influential figures in development and changemaking, in recognition of his leadership of the Accra Reset.

The annual Devex Power 50 highlights individuals shaping the global development landscape during a period of “tectonic shifts,” as traditional foreign aid declines and private-sector-led growth rises. Mahama’s high ranking underscores his position at the forefront of a new generation of leaders redefining Africa’s role in global development.

At the core of his recognition is the Accra Reset, a bold framework aimed at transforming the relationship between African nations and the global North. As major donors, including the United States, scale back aid, Mahama has championed a “post-aid” vision for Africa, emphasizing domestic resource mobilization, regional trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the use of technology to overcome traditional development challenges.

Devex notes that Mahama has moved beyond the rhetoric of “Africa Beyond Aid” to implement practical, market-driven policies that attract development finance while safeguarding national sovereignty. His ranking reflects his influence in shaping policies that have tangible impacts on the continent’s economic and social development.

The Power 50 list also recognizes a diverse cohort of changemakers: leaders in philanthropy and finance like Alexander Berger of Open Philanthropy and Nidhi Sahni of Bridgespan Group; technological innovators such as Keller Rinaudo Cliffton, CEO of Zipline, integrating AI and robotics in healthcare; global health advocates like Muhammad Ali Pate; and behind-the-scenes influencers like Avinash Persaud, who are redefining global climate finance.

By placing President Mahama among the top five, Devex signals that global progress is increasingly influenced by capitals such as Accra. His leadership of the Accra Reset highlights a shift in development power, showing that African nations are asserting greater agency and demanding a seat at the table of international decision-making.