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Fire guts Tolon SHS girl's dormitory

  Mon, 02 Feb 2026
Education Fire guts Tolon SHS girls dormitory
MON, 02 FEB 2026

A fire outbreak at Tolon Senior High School in the Tolon District of the Northern Region has left 346 students displaced after it gutted the school's girls’ dormitory on the morning of Monday, February 2, 2026.

The blaze, which started at approximately 7:20 a.m., destroyed five dormitories on the top floor, including three in Gbewaa House, one in Furgurson House, and one in Tolon-Naa House.

The fire caused significant damage to the already crowded facilities.

Students were left stranded as the fire spread, prompting swift intervention by the Ghana National Fire Service, which has since brought the situation under control.

-citinewsroom

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