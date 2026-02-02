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There’s no way I’ll put up any sluggish, lackadaisical attitude because Ken did not win; I’m ready to work for Bawumia — Sticka

  Mon, 02 Feb 2026
NPP Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah
MON, 02 FEB 2026 1
Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, popularly known as Sticka, has reacted to the outcome of the New Patriotic Party’s internal contest, reaffirming his unwavering loyalty to the party.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Dr Amoah said his commitment to the NPP remains intact, irrespective of personal or team outcomes.

He described himself as a long-standing member of the party and emphasised that his political identity is firmly rooted in the NPP tradition.

“I’ve been a politician, I’ve been an ardent supporter of this fraternity. Whatever happens, I will never stop supporting the NPP,” he said.

While admitting that his preferred side did not prevail in the contest, Dr Amoah said he was fully prepared to support the party’s leadership and contribute to its success in the next general election.

“With respect to the results, and probably my team did not win, I’m ready to work for my party, for Dr Bawumia and his team,” he stated.

He dismissed any notion that disappointment would lead to disengagement or indifference, insisting that party unity and victory must take precedence over individual setbacks.

“There’s no way I’ll put up any sluggish or lackadaisical attitude because my team did not win,” he added.

Dr Amoah said his loyalty to the NPP is anchored in history and sacrifice, referencing the struggles endured by earlier generations within the party’s ideological tradition. According to him, those sacrifices place a responsibility on current members to remain united.

“Some of us, our great-grandfathers even suffered to the point of being imprisoned from the days of Baffour Akoto up to now,” he said, stressing that decades of struggle demand solidarity rather than division.

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Comments

Kwadwo | 2/6/2026 8:05:42 PM

That was the reason we warned u to be careful about the kind of things u said of Bawumia! You have told us of all his weakness, what again do u have to say please?

Comments1
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