Stephen Amoah urges NPP leadership to give respect, space to all after flagbearer primary

Nhyiaeso MP, Dr Stephen Amoah

Dr Stephen Amoah has called on the leadership of the New Patriotic Party to create room for broader participation, arguing that performance within the party can only be properly measured when members are given the chance to contribute.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, the Nhyiaeso MP said ability alone is not enough if party structures do not provide opportunities for engagement and responsibility.

“When it comes to ability, I don’t think anybody in this country can say I don’t have the ability to be an important person in any campaign,” he said.

“But the only way performance can be appraised to our expectation is to have the opportunity.”

Dr Amoah noted that even where such opportunities are absent, his commitment to the party remains unchanged.

However, he argued that denying members space to operate ultimately weakens collective performance.

“Without opportunity, you cannot even maximise your performance,” he said.

He used the moment to appeal directly to party leaders and stakeholders, urging them to foster respect and inclusiveness as the party prepares for the next electoral battle.

“I’m calling all relevant stakeholders to accord the team and the party the respect that we all need, so that people will be motivated to work hard and bring victory to the party,” he said.

According to Dr Amoah, motivation within the party is closely tied to recognition and trust, warning that sidelining committed members risks dampening morale at a critical time.

Despite these concerns, he maintained a confident comparison between the two major political parties, asserting the NPP’s superiority in both outlook and capacity.

“So I think that at all times, the NPP is better than the NDC,” he said, adding that unity and internal fairness are essential if the party is to secure victory and defeat its main rival in future elections.

-mynewsgh