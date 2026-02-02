Violence erupts at Abunyanya: Two dead, several injured and properties burnt  

There was a violent clash at Abunyanya, a farming community in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region on Sunday, February first, resulting in the death of two people, leaving several others injured.

Mr Alhassan Abubakar, the Assembly member of the Abunyanya Electoral Area, who doubles as the Presiding Member (PM) of Nkwanta North District Assembly, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, the clash was fueled by a long-standing land and chieftaincy dispute.

He said this led to the destruction of properties, including houses, motorbikes, and shops.

He explained that the conflict began, when a man from Abunyanya No.1, started developing on the disputed land, which was currently a subject matter.

Narrating the incident, the PM said some individuals from Abunyanya No.2, attempted to stop him from claiming ownership of the disputed land, which led to violent confrontation and later calm was restored by military intervention.

Mr Abubakar explained that the District Security Committee (DISEC) quickly intervened and summoned community leaders to resolve the issue.

However, the man continued with his project, ignoring the DISEC’s advice and the situation escalated, with reported gunfire, resulting in the death of the people, with several others injured, while properties including houses and motorbikes were also destroyed.

Mr Abubakar said the Oti Regional Minister, Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, had deployed security personnel to Abunyanya and its environs to restore calm.

GNA