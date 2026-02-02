NPP flagbearer contest was smartly rigged for Bawumia — Tanko Computer

The Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko Computer, has alleged that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) orchestrated its 2026 flagbearer contest in favour of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He made the claim on Monday, February 2, two days after the party held its presidential primaries on Saturday, January 31.

The contest, featuring five aspirants, was won by Dr. Bawumia, who garnered 110,640 votes, representing 56.48 per cent of valid ballots cast.

Kennedy Agyapong came second with 46,555 votes (23.76 per cent), followed by Dr. Bryan Acheampong with 36,303 votes (18.53 per cent).

Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong trailed with 1,999 votes (1.02 per cent) and 402 votes (0.21 per cent) respectively.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show, Tanko Computer claimed the NPP relied on outdated polling station data to secure Bawumia’s victory.

“The current polling stations we have in this country is 40,975. What they used is the 38,000, the old 2023 data. If they had gone to do a reorganization of the party, they would have factored in this new 2,000-plus polling stations, and Dr. Bawumia would have lost the election,” he said.

He further described the move as a calculated strategy by the NPP, designed to favour the former vice president even before the ballots were cast.

“This is a smart way of rigging election. You do it ahead before even the ballot is cast…They were smart people. They knew that if we do this bottom up, the established candidate would lose. So they quickly used the same old data to guarantee the outcome,” Tanko Computer alleged.