HTH team saves 4-year-old from cancer after 7 hours surgery

A multidisciplinary surgical team at the Ho Teaching Hospital has successfully saved the life of a four-year-old girl who had been battling kidney cancer.

The girl, diagnosed with a huge, complex retroperitoneal mass "Wilm's tumour", had been on admission for several months, enduring pain and discomfort as her family struggled to raise funds for the life-saving surgery.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund also known as MahamaCares intervened to fully cover the cost of the surgery, restoring hope to the family. On the day of the surgery, surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses, and theatre staff worked seamlessly for over seven hours to carefully remove the tumour and stabilise the young patient.

Speaking after the successful surgery, Dr Nelson Kosi Affram, HoD of Surgical Sub-BMC, Ho Teaching Hospital, described the surgery as "challenging but deeply fulfilling," noting that "every minute in theatre was driven by one goal - to give this child a chance at life."

A medical staff member said the surgery marked a turning point in her recovery and that since the operation, her condition had improved significantly, bringing relief and joy to her family and caregivers.

The girl's mother, Ms Esther, could not hold back her emotions as she expressed gratitude to both the Government and the medical team. "I had lost hope, but MahamaCares and the doctors gave my daughter a second chance. I will be grateful forever," she said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ho Teaching Hospital, Dr Hintermann K.K. Mbroh, commended the surgical team for its professionalism, teamwork, and commitment to patient-centred care, describing the operation as a reflection of the Hospital's growing capacity to manage complex cases.

Dr Mbroh lauded the MahamaCares initiative for its timely intervention and urged Ghanaians to support the Fund in bridging the gap in advanced healthcare. "was privileged to be part of the pilot phase of MahamaCares treatment plan, highlighting the hospital's commitment to providing quality healthcare services to the people of Ghana."