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It would be unwise for NPP to bank their comeback hopes on NDC’s blunders — Franklin Cudjoe

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NDC It would be unwise for NPP to bank their comeback hopes on NDC’s blunders — Franklin Cudjoe
MON, 02 FEB 2026

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has cautioned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against hinging its return to power on possible mistakes by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, such a strategy would be ineffective, as Ghanaians still remember the shortcomings of the NPP’s previous administration and would require something extraordinary to shift public opinion.

Mr Cudjoe made the remarks on Accra-based Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, February 2, while discussing the NPP’s prospects ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The political commentator cautioned that relying on government missteps rather than a clear alternative vision could undermine the party’s chances.

“If they are banking their hopes on major blunders of the current NDC government, then that strategy, for me, is unwise optimism,” he said.

The policy advisor further advised the opposition party to focus on solid research, effective communication and credible policy proposals, rather than waiting for the government to fail.

“They should be telling their story well, backed by research and balanced communication, and convince Ghanaians that what they are offering will be better,” he stated.

The comments come after the NPP re-elected former Vice President and 2024 flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as its presidential candidate for the 2028 elections.

Dr Bawumia won the party’s presidential primaries held on Saturday, January 31, securing 56.48 per cent of the total votes cast.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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