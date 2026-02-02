Chinese Chamber urges lawful conduct, stronger Ghana-China business ties in 2026

The Ghana Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies have issued a New Year press release outlining expectations for Chinese citizens and investors in Ghana for 2026, while highlighting expanding economic cooperation and renewed investor confidence in the country’s development agenda.

In the statement signed by the Chamber’s President, Mr. Tang Hong, and released through its Public Relations office, the Chinese business community in Ghana was reminded to strictly comply with Ghanaian laws and uphold high standards of integrity and conduct.

Addressing members of the Chinese community, the Chamber stressed that Chinese nationals living or doing business in Ghana serve as “informal ambassadors” of their country and must act in ways that protect China’s reputation abroad. The release emphasized zero tolerance for illegal activities, fraud, hate speech, and any conduct that could damage bilateral relations or public trust.

“All Chinese nationals must comply without exception with Ghanaian laws,” the statement said, adding that offenders should not expect special treatment or official intervention if they violate local regulations.

The Chamber also underscored the importance of respecting Ghanaian culture, customs, and traditions, and encouraged Chinese citizens to engage positively with local communities through lawful enterprise and social responsibility.

Call for Stronger Local Partnerships

Beyond legal compliance, the release focused heavily on business partnerships between Chinese investors and Ghanaian counterparts. It acknowledged that while many Chinese enterprises work closely with local partners and benefit from their cultural and regulatory knowledge, partnership challenges sometimes arise when local collaborators withdraw or fail to meet commitments.

In such cases, affected investors were advised to promptly notify the Chinese Embassy, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, and recognized business associations so that coordinated support can be provided.

The Chamber urged Ghanaian partners to maintain transparency and honor contractual obligations, noting that trust and open communication are essential to resolving disputes and sustaining long-term cooperation.

“Integrity builds lasting relationships, mutual growth, and a stronger, fairer China–Ghana business ecosystem,” the statement noted, adding that partnerships should be driven by cooperation rather than complications.

Chinese Investors Praise Ghana’s 2026 Development Direction

The release also conveyed Chinese investors’ appreciation of Ghana’s 2026 strategic development direction, pointing to what it described as a favorable business environment and expanding investment opportunities.

Key areas highlighted include infrastructure development, smart cities, renewable energy, and digital connectivity. The statement identified Ghana’s 24-hour economy initiative as a major driver of modernization and economic transformation, creating fresh openings for foreign direct investment across multiple sectors.

It further referenced Ghana’s trade policy signals toward China, including plans for a potential zero-tariff trade arrangement aimed at reducing trade barriers and improving market access for Ghanaian products.

The statement noted that Ghana’s leadership has continued to encourage Chinese enterprises to invest in the country, citing Ghana’s relative stability, pro-business climate, and commitment to technology adoption, skills development, and job creation.

Outlook for Deeper Bilateral Cooperation

The Chamber concluded with a call for deeper collaboration between Ghanaian and Chinese stakeholders built on trust, transparency, and shared success. It expressed optimism about the year ahead and encouraged both communities to work together toward inclusive growth and sustainable development.