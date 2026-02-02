NPP flagbearer race: Kennedy Agyapong shouldn’t have contested Bawumia — Elvis Darko

Managing Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko, has argued that former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong made a strategic political error by contesting Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the New Patriotic Party’s 2026 presidential primaries.

Mr Agyapong polled 23 per cent in the January 31 contest, a drop from the over 30 per cent he secured in the party’s 2023 primaries.

The election was won by former Vice President Dr Bawumia with 56.48 per cent of the votes.

Mr Darko argued that the former lawmaker should have leveraged his strong showing in the previous primaries and waited his turn, rather than re-entering the race against Dr Bawumia.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Monday, February 2, the journalist said repeated contests with declining results weaken a politician’s standing within a party.

“When you contest again and your figures drop, the psychological message is that your popularity is declining. In party politics, winning is everything,” he said.

The journalist compared Mr Agyapong’s situation to that of Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, arguing that stepping aside at the right time could have preserved his influence within the NPP.

“If Alan had not contested again after 2007, he would have remained the natural successor. Politics is not always about contesting; it is about negotiation and timing,” he noted.