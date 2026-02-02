I will embark on targeted engagements to revitalize NPP — Bawumia

Newly elected 2028 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that he will roll out targeted engagements across the party to rebuild unity and strengthen its structures ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Dr Bawumia made the pledge on Saturday, January 31, when he addressed party executives, delegates and supporters at the NPP headquarters in Accra, following his victory in the party’s presidential primaries.

The former Vice President won the contest with 56.48 per cent of the valid votes cast, defeating four other aspirants in an election participated in by more than 200,000 delegates nationwide.

Speaking after the declaration of results, Dr Bawumia said the internal contest was over and that the immediate task was to bring all party members on board, including those who felt aggrieved.

“On this crucial point, I will undertake targeted engagements to revitalise our party, speaking with all members. This includes visits to some of our respected elders who, for various reasons, feel aggrieved,” he said.

He stressed that unity is critical to the party’s electoral fortunes, particularly as they prepare to wrestle power from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“United, we stand; divided, we fall, as we embark on this crucial journey to rebuild our brand and reposition our party for electoral glory,” Dr Bawumia stated.

The NPP flagbearer also announced plans to intensify engagement with the youth wing of the party and restore discipline as a core value, which to him, is essential to winning future elections.

Dr Bawumia thanked delegates, party executives, security agencies and the media for what he described as a competitive but peaceful primary, and pledged to lead an inclusive campaign aimed at securing victory for the NPP in 2028.