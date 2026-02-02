My relationship with Kennedy Agyapong remains unsoiled — Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has stated that his relationship with former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, remains intact.

Kennedy Agyapong was among the aspirants in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer contest held on Saturday, January 31, at the end of which he placed second with 23 per cent of the total votes cast.

Addressing party stakeholders in the Effutu constituency over the weekend, Afenyo-Markin described Mr Agyapong as a committed party member with a strong belief in accountability.

“For me personally, this is a friend, true and trusted, and my relationship with him remains unsoiled till time shall be no more,” he said.

The Minority Leader noted that party unity must take precedence after the primaries, adding that Mr Agyapong has already reached out to the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“He graciously, without any prompting, spoke to the flagbearer and gave his commitment to support Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to win the 2028 election,” Afenyo-Markin added.

He said the commitment demonstrated by key party figures and aspirants after the race is necessary to strengthen the the opposition party’s chances ahead of the 2028 general elections.