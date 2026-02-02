How Colonial And Industrial Narratives Erased Black And African Technical Contributions

One of the most enduring legacies of colonialism is not physical infrastructure or political borders, but narrative power. Who is remembered as an inventor, who is framed as a thinker, and who is relegated to the margins of history as mere labour. In transport, engineering, and industrial technology, this narrative imbalance has had consequences far beyond the pages of textbooks. It has quietly shaped confidence, policy choices, and the trajectory of technological development across Africa.

Colonial and early industrial histories were written to serve the empire. They celebrated systems, machines, and progress as products of a singular civilization, while systematically obscuring the technical knowledge, problem-solving, and innovation contributed by Black and African people. Where African hands built, African minds were rarely acknowledged. Where African ingenuity solved operational challenges, credit was absorbed into institutions that did not look back.

This erasure was not accidental. Recognising technical contribution confers legitimacy, and legitimacy threatens hierarchies. So the story was simplified: technology arrived fully formed from elsewhere, and Africans merely operated it. Over time, this story hardened into “common sense,” repeated across curricula, professional training, and public discourse.

The damage has been cumulative

When generations are taught, explicitly or implicitly, that innovation is foreign, they begin to approach technology as consumers rather than creators. Engineering becomes something to maintain, not to advance. Policy becomes focused on procurement rather than systems thinking. Even well-intentioned leaders begin to doubt local capacity, outsourcing design, diagnostics, and decision-making.

This loss of confidence has been as harmful as any material underinvestment

In transport, especially, the consequences are visible. Railways are treated as legacy assets rather than platforms for continuous improvement. Inland water transport is dismissed as informal or obsolete, rather than engineered mobility. Technical problems are framed as reasons for abandonment instead of opportunities for innovation. When confidence erodes, ambition shrinks.

This is where policy must intervene, not symbolically, but structurally.

African education systems must deliberately reclaim technological history as part of a development strategy. Engineering, transport studies, and technical education should not teach technology as something imported wholesale, but as something shaped by many hands, including African ones. This is not about grievance. It is about restoring continuity between past capability and future ambition.

When students see themselves reflected in the story of technology, confidence changes. When engineers are trained with the understanding that people like them have solved complex problems before, innovation becomes plausible. When policymakers understand that local technical capacity has historical depth, they are more likely to invest in people, not just projects.

Correcting the narrative also reshapes how Africa engages globally. Confidence grounded in history fosters partnership rather than dependency. It promotes co-creation rather than procurement. It shifts transport policy from “catching up” to building forward.

The task ahead is not to invent pride, but to recover truth.

Africa’s technological future will not be built solely on new infrastructure, loans, or slogans. It will be built on restored confidence, confidence rooted in an honest understanding of history. Until colonial and industrial narratives are challenged and corrected, progress will remain constrained by invisible ceilings.

Reclaiming technical contribution is not an academic exercise. It is a development imperative.

Author: Joseph Fuseini ([email protected])