ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I will support Bawumia, do anything he wants me to do — Dr. Osei Adutwum

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP I will support Bawumia, do anything he wants me to do — Dr. Osei Adutwum
MON, 02 FEB 2026

Aspirant in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has pledged his full support for the party’s newly elected flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as the party turns its attention to the 2028 general elections.

The pledge follows a closely contested internal race that some party observers say tested party unity, with calls mounting for reconciliation and collective action after the primaries.

More than 211,000 delegates voted across 333 centres nationwide on Saturday, January 31, to elect a flagbearer for the 2028 polls, with former Vice President Dr Bawumia winning with 56.48 per cent of the total votes cast.

Speaking in a video shared on social media on Monday, February 2, Dr Osei Adutwum, a former Education Minister, said he had personally visited Dr Bawumia to congratulate him and reaffirm his commitment to the party’s cause.

“Now we have begun a new phase. Our party is now moving on with a leader to prepare us for success in 2028,” he said.

“I will do my very best to support the flagbearer; anything that he wants me to do, I will do it because the New Patriotic Party’s vision is to develop this nation in freedom.”

Dr Osei Adutwum thanked his supporters, campaign team, family, and religious leaders for their backing during the contest.

He wished Dr Bawumia well and appealed to party members to remain united, noting that a disciplined and committed front is key to winning the December 7, 2028 elections and forming the next government in 2029.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Here are areas to face power outage over ECG planned maintenance today Here are areas to face power outage over ECG planned maintenance today

3 minutes ago

Ghana pushes for instant payment systems across Africa Ghana pushes for instant payment systems across Africa

3 minutes ago

GAF to conduct Exercise Storm Shield 2026 in Bono and Upper East GAF to conduct Exercise Storm Shield 2026 in Bono and Upper East 

12 minutes ago

ECG resumes two key stalled projects in Kumasi ECG resumes two key stalled projects in Kumasi  

12 minutes ago

Mahama breaks ground for Green City Housing Project atDedesuanear Kumasi Mahama breaks ground for Green City Housing Project at Dedesua near Kumasi 

17 minutes ago

Celebrating mothers: Honouring the Heart of the Ghanaian Society Celebrating mothers: Honouring the Heart of the Ghanaian Society

17 minutes ago

EOCO Boss Raymond Archer defends PDS investigation methods EOCO Boss Raymond Archer defends PDS investigation methods

17 minutes ago

Snakes, weeds take over multi-million 1D1F starch factory at Kyekyewere inAssinSouth Snakes, weeds take over multi-million 1D1F starch factory at Kyekyewere in Assin...

18 hours ago

Army recruit loses hand during the clash Sandema: Funeral clash leaves four injured, army recruit loses hand

18 hours ago

Upper East: Residents raise concerns over Mahama’s 24-hour market policy Upper East: Residents raise concerns over Mahama’s 24-hour market policy

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line