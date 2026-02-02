I will support Bawumia, do anything he wants me to do — Dr. Osei Adutwum

Aspirant in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has pledged his full support for the party’s newly elected flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as the party turns its attention to the 2028 general elections.

The pledge follows a closely contested internal race that some party observers say tested party unity, with calls mounting for reconciliation and collective action after the primaries.

More than 211,000 delegates voted across 333 centres nationwide on Saturday, January 31, to elect a flagbearer for the 2028 polls, with former Vice President Dr Bawumia winning with 56.48 per cent of the total votes cast.

Speaking in a video shared on social media on Monday, February 2, Dr Osei Adutwum, a former Education Minister, said he had personally visited Dr Bawumia to congratulate him and reaffirm his commitment to the party’s cause.

“Now we have begun a new phase. Our party is now moving on with a leader to prepare us for success in 2028,” he said.

“I will do my very best to support the flagbearer; anything that he wants me to do, I will do it because the New Patriotic Party’s vision is to develop this nation in freedom.”

Dr Osei Adutwum thanked his supporters, campaign team, family, and religious leaders for their backing during the contest.

He wished Dr Bawumia well and appealed to party members to remain united, noting that a disciplined and committed front is key to winning the December 7, 2028 elections and forming the next government in 2029.