ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

The primaries are over; let’s unite for victory 2028 — NPP Council of Elders urges

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP The primaries are over; let’s unite for victory 2028 — NPP Council of Elders urges
MON, 02 FEB 2026

The National Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on party members to close ranks and work together following the just-ended presidential primaries.

The appeal comes after a keenly contested flagbearer race that, according to some party members, deepened internal factional lines in parts of the party.

More than 211,000 delegates voted across 333 centres nationwide on Saturday, January 31, to elect a flagbearer for the 2028 general elections, with former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerging winner with 56.48 per cent of the total votes cast.

In a statement issued on Monday, February 2, and signed by the Chairman of the National Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, the Council expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the primaries, describing the process as peaceful and orderly.

“The entire process leading up to the primaries, during the voting, and after the declaration of results was peaceful, orderly, transparent, and free of incidents,” the statement said.

The Council commended party leadership, the Presidential Elections Committee, delegates, the Ghana Police Service, the Electoral Commission, and the media for their respective roles in ensuring a smooth exercise.

It congratulated Dr Bawumia on his victory and praised the other aspirants for accepting the outcome in the interest of party unity.

“Now that the primaries are successfully concluded, the task ahead is clear. This is the time for unity, reconciliation, and collective effort,” the statement stressed.

The Council urged members at all levels to rally behind the flagbearer because a united and disciplined party would be better positioned to win the 2028 general elections.

222026102405-0g730m4yxs-img3881.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Here are areas to face power outage over ECG planned maintenance today Here are areas to face power outage over ECG planned maintenance today

3 minutes ago

Ghana pushes for instant payment systems across Africa Ghana pushes for instant payment systems across Africa

3 minutes ago

GAF to conduct Exercise Storm Shield 2026 in Bono and Upper East GAF to conduct Exercise Storm Shield 2026 in Bono and Upper East 

12 minutes ago

ECG resumes two key stalled projects in Kumasi ECG resumes two key stalled projects in Kumasi  

12 minutes ago

Mahama breaks ground for Green City Housing Project atDedesuanear Kumasi Mahama breaks ground for Green City Housing Project at Dedesua near Kumasi 

17 minutes ago

Celebrating mothers: Honouring the Heart of the Ghanaian Society Celebrating mothers: Honouring the Heart of the Ghanaian Society

17 minutes ago

EOCO Boss Raymond Archer defends PDS investigation methods EOCO Boss Raymond Archer defends PDS investigation methods

17 minutes ago

Snakes, weeds take over multi-million 1D1F starch factory at Kyekyewere inAssinSouth Snakes, weeds take over multi-million 1D1F starch factory at Kyekyewere in Assin...

18 hours ago

Army recruit loses hand during the clash Sandema: Funeral clash leaves four injured, army recruit loses hand

18 hours ago

Upper East: Residents raise concerns over Mahama’s 24-hour market policy Upper East: Residents raise concerns over Mahama’s 24-hour market policy

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line