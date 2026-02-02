The primaries are over; let’s unite for victory 2028 — NPP Council of Elders urges

The National Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on party members to close ranks and work together following the just-ended presidential primaries.

The appeal comes after a keenly contested flagbearer race that, according to some party members, deepened internal factional lines in parts of the party.

More than 211,000 delegates voted across 333 centres nationwide on Saturday, January 31, to elect a flagbearer for the 2028 general elections, with former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerging winner with 56.48 per cent of the total votes cast.

In a statement issued on Monday, February 2, and signed by the Chairman of the National Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, the Council expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the primaries, describing the process as peaceful and orderly.

“The entire process leading up to the primaries, during the voting, and after the declaration of results was peaceful, orderly, transparent, and free of incidents,” the statement said.

The Council commended party leadership, the Presidential Elections Committee, delegates, the Ghana Police Service, the Electoral Commission, and the media for their respective roles in ensuring a smooth exercise.

It congratulated Dr Bawumia on his victory and praised the other aspirants for accepting the outcome in the interest of party unity.

“Now that the primaries are successfully concluded, the task ahead is clear. This is the time for unity, reconciliation, and collective effort,” the statement stressed.

The Council urged members at all levels to rally behind the flagbearer because a united and disciplined party would be better positioned to win the 2028 general elections.