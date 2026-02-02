Obaasima Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko: Nkosuohemaa of Worawora

Obaasima Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko was a distinguished traditional leader and a revered figure in the history of Worawora. As the Nkosuohemaa (Development Queen mother) of Worawora, she dedicated her life to the advancement, unity, and cultural preservation of her people. Her leadership embodied the values of service, dignity, and maternal care that define queen motherhood within Akan and Guan traditional systems.

Nkosuohemaa is a holder of master’s degree in port and shipping administration from the regional maritime university, which was affiliated to the University of Ghana, Legon. Additionally, she has degree in management (marketing) and sociology from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Currently, employed at the Ghana Revenue Authority Customs Division, holding the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) warehousing Tema sector, alongside her professional responsiblies, she’s an evangelist of the gospel of yahwah.

Founder of Hope Of Widows and Their Children Alive (HOWICHA). To spiritually awaken the hope of widows and their orphans through the sharing of the gospel and skill development training, social programmes and activities. The foundation by its name seeks to encourage widows though the diverse widowhood challenges they undergo during the death, burial and funeral of their spouses as well as the aftermath situation and circumstances that goes a long way in most cases to the disadvantage of their children

One of her primary passion in life is nurturing and supporting the development of others under her guidance. Obaasima Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko career has been diverse, including a telephonist for two years, a news caster, a radio presenter, and announcer at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation for over four years, and television presenter on TV Africa’s cooking program African kitchen for more than two years.

Born into a noble royal lineage, Obaasima Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko traced her bloodline to Adwoa Druwaa, a renowned ancestral matriarch whose legacy remains deeply rooted in the traditional history of Worawora. This lineage, preserved through oral tradition, positioned Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko as a custodian of ancestral authority, customs, and moral leadership. Through this heritage, she inherited not only royal status but also the responsibility to uphold the spiritual and cultural foundations of the community.

As Nkosuohemaa, Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko played a pivotal role in championing development initiatives, particularly in the areas of social welfare, women’s empowerment, and community cohesion. She served as a bridge between traditional authority and modern development efforts, supporting education, peace-building, and communal progress. Her counsel was sought on matters concerning family life, social harmony, and the welfare of women and children.

Beyond her administrative and developmental contributions, Obaasima Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko was admired for her wisdom, humility, and commitment to tradition. She upheld customary rites, mentored younger generations, and ensured that the values passed down from ancestors such as Adwoa Druwaa continued to guide the moral compass of Worawora.

The legacy of Obaasima Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko endures in the lives she touched and the foundations she helped strengthen. Her reign as Nkosuohemaa stands as a testament to the enduring importance of queen mothers in Ghanaian society guardians of heritage, advocates of progress, and pillars of community life.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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