After 2026: The Dream of Meeting Julius Debrah and What Comes Next



Julius Debrah is a Ghanaian politician and currently serves as Chief of Staff to President John Dramani Mahama a role he holds again starting in January 2025 after Mahama’s return to the presidency. Debrah has extensive experience within Ghana’s political system, having previously been Chief of Staff under Mahama’s earlier administration and holding key ministerial and regional positions.

For many Ghanaians including me the aspiration to meet someone of his stature is a symbol of personal ambition and civic engagement. Debrah’s office is one of the most powerful and demanding in the Flagstaff House (the seat of the presidency), coordinating the work of the presidency and acting as the key aide to the president.

The Reset Agenda and the Task of Engagement

President Mahama’s administration, from its restart in 2025, has focused on what many describe as a “reset agenda” shifting policy direction following years under Ghana’s previous leadership. Central to this agenda are issues like economic reform, digitization of public service, and strengthening democratic institutions.

Debrah, as Chief of Staff, has publicly championed many of these priorities, including:

urging the Civil Service to embrace digital technology, artificial intelligence, and e-governance to improve public sector performance, arguing that Ghana’s future depends on modernization rather than stagnation.

Emphasizing the importance of media and civil society in sustaining Ghana’s democratic processes.

These statements offer glimpses into his governance philosophy one focused on transformation, inclusion, and responsiveness.

Vision, Mission, and Political Ambition

One important point you highlight is that his personal vision outside his chief-of-staff role especially any presidential ambition remains unclear in the public domain.

Unlike formal party candidates or declared presidential aspirants, Debrah has not publicly announced an intention to seek the presidency, nor is there an official presidential platform tied to his name alone. His work has so far been tied to advancing the agenda of President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), rather than establishing a separate political brand.

There has been speculation in media and political circles about his wider appeal and potential for future leadership contests including suggestions from some observers that he could be a strong partner in elections or a contender for higher office. But this remains discussion and not a formal campaign with clear vision and mission statements.

What Happens After Mahama’s Term Ends?

Looking beyond the end of President Mahama’s current tenure, likely around late 2029 (after a typical 4-year term starting in 2025), several scenarios could unfold:

Debrah Returns to Politics in Another Capacity

It is common in Ghanaian politics for influential officeholders to remain active in public life through cabinet roles, party leadership positions, or advisory functions. His political experience and national profile mean he could continue as a key figure within the NDC or in civil society.

Potential Presidential Ambition

Should Debrah decide to pursue the presidency or another elective position, the groundwork would involve building a public manifesto, nationwide engagement, and clear policy priorities. Such a declaration would need to come through formal channels within his party, and he would need to announce a platform explaining why he seeks higher office and how he plans to serve Ghana’s development.

Role in National Development Without Elective Office

Many senior chiefs of staff transition to advisory roles, think-tanks, diplomacy, or leadership in non-governmental organizations where they influence policy indirectly.

Regardless of the path he chooses, Julius Debrah’s influence over Ghana’s political discourse remains tied to his leadership at the presidency, and his legacy will depend on how effectively policies supported under Mahama’s reset agenda are implemented and received by Ghanaians.

Conclusion: The Power of Personal Aspirations and Public Service

My personal dream to meet Julius Debrah starting after 2025 to end and driven by admiration for his role reflects a deep interest in Ghanaian governance and the people shaping it. While his current focus is on executing his duties as Chief of Staff and supporting President Mahama’s vision, his future beyond that role will become clearer only if and when he publicly defines his own political mission.

Until then, his contributions remain framed within the broader objectives of strengthening democracy, modernizing the civil service, and supporting national development in Ghana.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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