French PM faces new no-confidence votes as budget faces final hurdle

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu faces two new no-confidence motions on Monday, after he forced the 2026 budget through parliament without a vote for the third and final time on Friday.

Lecornu's decision to use the constitutional tool known as article 49.3 has marked an about-face for the prime minister, who pledged last year to seek parliament's approval, in a bid to avoid the fate of his two predecessors who were ousted over budget negotiations.

But after months of negotiations reached an impasse, Lecornu announced he would use the power to force through the budget, after making concessions to gain the backing of the Socialists.

"France must have a budget. And so, before this chamber, I am committing the government's responsibility for the entire Finance Bill for 2026," he told the National Assembly on Friday while invoking the power to push it through.

His opponents, including the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) and far-right National Rally (RN), have filed no-confidence motions against him in response.

France's article 49.3 a handy constitutional tool to bypass parliament

The motions are expected to be debated and voted upon Monday, according to lawmaker Eric Coquerel who chairs the finance committee.

If Lecornu survives, as anticipated based on his previous support, the budget will move forward for definitive adoption.

The Socialist party has "tightened the screws" on its members to fall in line and back the government, Coquerel, from the LFI, lamented.

'Long-term' view

Lecornu has faced a string of no-confidence votes in recent weeks as he pushed the first sections of the 2026 state budget through parliament without a vote.

On Tuesday, Lecornu defended his decision, touting what he called a "breakthrough" budget that would boost defence spending by €6.5 billion and urging a "long-term" view.

Although some lawmakers have expressed doubts, the text aims to bring the deficit down to five percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2026, from 5.4 percent in 2025.

French tax on high earners disappoints as wealthy find ways to shield income

The executive was initially targeting 4.6 percent, but the scrapping of pension reforms - a key demand for the Socialists - meant such a reduction of the deficit was not possible, according to rapporteur Philippe Juvin.

The various concessions made for the Socialists include €1 meals for students and an increase in a top-up payment for low income workers.

Despite being "imperfect", the budget "is a useful text for the French, because it allows us to emerge from the climate of uncertainty that has set in over the past few months," Public Accounts Minister Amelie de Montchalin said last Thursday.

The eurozone's second-largest economy has been bogged down in political crises since Macron called a snap poll in 2024, in which he lost his parliamentary majority.

(with AFP)