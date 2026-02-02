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[VIDEO]: “What he ate in Nigeria was cooked by Ghanaian” — Gabby on IShowSpeed Jollof controversy

  Mon, 02 Feb 2026
General News VIDEO: “What he ate in Nigeria was cooked by Ghanaian” — Gabby on IShowSpeed Jollof controversy
MON, 02 FEB 2026

The Founder and Executive Chairman of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has offered a light-hearted response to the controversy sparked by American streamer Darren Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, over his recent Jollof rice comments in Ghana.

Speaking during a guest appearance on Upside Down on Sunday, February 1, Otchere-Darko suggested the debate over which country makes the best Jollof rice should be taken in stride rather than blown out of proportion.

He added: “What he ate in Nigeria was cooked by a Ghanaian!”

The remarks follow IShowSpeed's visit to Ghana on January 27, 2026, as part of his African tour. While in the country, he was served Jollof rice prepared by a local fast-food company. After tasting it, he compared it to Nigerian Jollof, stating that the Nigerian version was superior—a comment that drew backlash from some Ghanaians, particularly against the restaurant that prepared the dish.

The incident has reignited the perennial “Jollof rivalry” debate on social media, pitting fans of Ghanaian cuisine against Nigerian food enthusiasts, with IShowSpeed's verdict at the centre of the conversation.

Find below a full video on what Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko had to say about Ishowspeed’s Choice on the Ghana & Nigeria Jollof Debate

—citinewsroom

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