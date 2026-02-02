“Accept Bawumia's running mate offer or end your political career” – Prophet warns Kennedy Agyapong 

A Kumasi-based clergyman, Prophet Sarpong See, has ignited political and spiritual debate after declaring that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong can only realise his ambition of becoming President of Ghana if he accepts a running mate position under Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The prophet warned that rejecting such an offer would effectively bring Kennedy Agyapong’s political relevance to an end. According to him, aligning with Dr. Bawumia is not a matter of choice but the sole remaining divine and political path for the outspoken politician to ever occupy the highest office.

In an interview with Modern Ghana Online, Prophet Sarpong See, popularly known as the Mystic Prophet and founder of the Prayer-Seat Prophetic Church, claimed that accepting a vice-presidential slot would automatically position Kennedy Agyapong to assume the presidency after the completion of Dr. Bawumia’s tenure.

He further issued a stark warning, stating that failure to accept the offer would cause Kennedy Agyapong’s political career to “fade into irrelevance,” drawing parallels with the political trajectory of former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, widely known as “Alan Cash.”

Prophet Sarpong See also disclosed that days before the recently concluded NPP presidential primaries, he had foretold Kennedy Agyapong’s defeat during an interview on Angel FM. He insisted at the time that there was no chance of Agyapong winning the primaries or emerging as the party’s flagbearer for the 2028 elections.

The clergyman attributed the loss to what he described as a spiritual burial allegedly orchestrated by powerful prophets in Ghana, claiming this intervention sealed Kennedy Agyapong’s fate at the polls.

“He has been buried by some powerful prophets in Ghana and for that reason there is no way he can win to become the flagbearer,” he stated.

With Kennedy Agyapong’s defeat in the NPP primaries now confirmed, some analysts say the outcome has intensified public debate around the growing intersection of politics, power and prophecy in Ghana.