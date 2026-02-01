YAKTEST Medical Laboratory and Ultrasound Diagnostic Centre opens in Akyem Nsutam 

YAKTEST Medical Laboratory and Ultrasound Diagnostic Centre has officially opened at Akyem Nsutam, expanding access to affordable and high-quality diagnostic healthcare services for residents of the Eastern Region and surrounding communities.

The newly established facility is equipped with modern medical laboratory and imaging technology to support early disease detection, accurate diagnosis, and effective treatment.

Comprehensive Diagnostic Services

YAKTEST offers a wide range of diagnostic services, including:

Haematology: Full Blood Count (FBC), Blood Grouping and Rhesus Factor, ESR, and Malaria Parasite Test.

Chemical Pathology: Kidney and liver function tests, fasting and random blood sugar tests, and lipid profile (cholesterol tests).

Microbiology: Urine and stool examinations and cultures, blood culture, H. pylori test, and Widal test.

Hormonal and Special Tests: Pregnancy test (hCG), thyroid function tests (T3, T4, TSH), fertility hormone tests, and Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA).

Radiology and Imaging: Diagnostic X-ray services and ultrasound scans, including abdominal, pelvic, obstetric, and soft tissue imaging.

Affordable Healthcare with Community Impact

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of YAKTEST Medical Laboratory and Ultrasound Diagnostic Centre, Nana Afia Adepa Korangtemaa, Ankobea Hemaa of Akyem Abomosu, said the centre was established to make quality diagnostic healthcare affordable and accessible.

She explained that her exposure to healthcare systems outside Ghana inspired her to introduce international standards of service delivery at affordable costs for local communities.

As part of its community outreach, the CEO announced that towards the end of February 2026, YAKTEST will offer free medical laboratory services to residents. She also disclosed that patients without transportation can contact the centre, as a company vehicle is available free of charge to assist with patient movement to and from the facility.

Strategic Location and Quality Assurance

The diagnostic centre is located in the same building as YAKS Roofing Systems at Akyem Nsutam, ensuring easy access for individuals, healthcare providers, and corporate clients.

The facility is staffed by qualified medical laboratory professionals and radiology personnel who adhere strictly to standard operating procedures, patient safety protocols, and confidentiality standards.

About YAKTEST

YAKTEST Medical Laboratory and Ultrasound Diagnostic Centre is a Ghanaian-owned healthcare facility committed to delivering accurate diagnostic results, affordable pricing, and compassionate patient care. The centre operates on the principle that quality healthcare is a right, not a privilege.

Source: YAKTEST Medical Laboratory and Ultrasound Diagnostic Centre