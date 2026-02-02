Bawumia's 43% party rejection signals lost credibility, bad choice — NDC Cadres

The Gallant Cadres of the National Democratic Congress have claimed that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s performance in the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearership election points to a steady decline in his political standing, arguing that more than 40 percent of party delegates turned against his candidature.

In a statement issued on Sunday, February 1, 2026, the group said Dr Bawumia was widely expected to record a commanding victory but instead encountered notable resistance from within his own party. “Dr. Bawumia suffered over a 43% rejection from his own people in an internal election,” the statement said. “Even among delegates believed to be on his side — and for whom normal practices should have ensured loyalty — 43.52% rejected him.”

According to the Cadres, the outcome reflects the fading appeal of the NPP flagbearer, who they said was previously marketed as the party’s saviour and an economic miracle worker. “The 'digital man’s' message was rejected by his own people,” the statement added. “These delegates had the opportunity to decide on Bawumia twice, and 43.52% of them — including former supporters and members of his own economic team — saw no value in endorsing him again. It is a clear sign of credibility loss.”

The group described the 43.52 percent vote against Dr Bawumia as both striking and instructive, arguing that it exposes deepening doubts about his leadership. They pointed to what they said was a decline from 63 percent support in 2023 to about 56 percent in the latest contest as evidence of eroding confidence within the party, let alone among the wider electorate.

The Cadres said they would continue to highlight what they described as Dr Bawumia’s internal rejection, branding him a liar and pledging to project his primary setback to audiences both at home and abroad.

Below is the full statement:

Press Release

To All Media Houses

The Gallant Cadres of NDC

0208573712

0243179445

0546572070

Dr. Bawumia Suffers Loud Rejection At Npp's Flagbearership Primaries : A Sign of Credibility Loss

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) went into its primaries to elect a flag-bearer, and the outcome of the elections should be a serious matter of concern to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. In order to “protect” or bring back Dr. Bawumia, the party hierarchy strangely overturned the normal practice of electing polling-station and constituency executives before the flag-bearer (bottom-up election). They believed Bawumia had been widely marketed compared to his contenders. To achieve this, old delegates were used because the loyalty of new delegates could not be guaranteed. Interestingly, same old delegates elected and approved Bawumia for 2024 general elections but turned round to campaign massively against the party’s flagbearer. Almost 1.2 million supporters resigned from the New Patriotic Party last two years.

The Gallant Cadres of NDC will like to posit. Does Npp want Ghanaians to vote for Bawumia as president? What economic problems does Bawumia want to solve? We doubt Bawumia has any economic policies. Ghanaians can distinguish between the economic conditions 8 years ago when Dr Bawumia was the head of EMT for the Nana Addo government, and the economic conditions today. Today's economic conditions are are better and comforting than Ghana experienced under Npp administration.

One would have expected a bigger endorsement, but the opposite happened. Dr Bawumia suffered over 43% rejection from his own people in an internal election. Even the delegates who were believed to be on Bawumia’s side — and for whom normal practices should have been overturned — 43.52% of them rejected Dr Bawumia . This is a matter of serious concern. A supposed hero, an economic Messiah, the “digital man’s” message was rejected by his own people. These are delegates who had the opportunity to decide twice on Bawumia, and 43.52% of them — including those who hailed him in the past and members of his own economic team — saw no value in presenting him again. It is a clear sign of credibility loss.

Note that 43.52% translates into huge numbers. Thanks to this loud rejection (43.52%), the Gallant Cadres of NDC will help spread the message of rejection to every corner of the world: “Say NO TO BAWUMIA” — he is a liar.

What would the percentage of rejection have been if he hadn’t paid money to delegates and the bottom-up approach of elections had been followed? Bawumia should be crying rather than jubilating. The hope his own people had in him is completely gone. If 43.52% of delegates could “spit out” Bawumia due to his sour taste, then Ghanaians deserve better.

Dr Bawumia should know what awaits him — the bigger picture in the national election. His disgrace will weigh him down; he will be soaked in a pool of shameful defeat come 2028. If before he had 63% to win the flag-bearership and that translated to 38% in the national election, what will 56% translate to? He should work it out and keep the answer.

Bawumia, DADANOAA, same old goods.

Comrade Richard E A Sarpong, Father Casford, The PRO, 0208573712

Ohemaa Akosua Borngreat, Deputy PRO, 0243179445

Mr F Kadan, Secretary, 0242276044

Mr Eric Takyi, Deputy Secretary, 0546572070

Mr Carrick Kpeglo, Chairman, 0542002741

Mr Lawrence Odoom, Vice Chair, 0272626466