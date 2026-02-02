President Mahama praises Ibrahim’s role in advancing indigenous mining as UMaT confers honorary doctorate

President John Dramani Mahama has paid a glowing tribute to his younger brother, Mr Ibrahim Mahama, the honouree of the 18th Special Congregation of the University of Mines and Technology in Tarkwa, where he was awarded an honorary doctorate for his outstanding contribution to Ghana’s mining services sector.

Speaking at the ceremony on Saturday January 31 2026, the President reflected on their shared upbringing and divergent life paths, noting that while their late father successfully combined politics and entrepreneurship, the two brothers chose different callings.

“I took the political path, and my brother took the entrepreneurial path,” President Mahama said, adding with humour that while he could speak, his brother could “do many things better,” a remark that underscored the central role of enterprise in national development.

The President recounted that Ibrahim Mahama’s journey began with a childhood fascination for machines and how things worked, a curiosity that stayed with him during the family’s time in England and later matured into a deep interest in engineering and heavy duty equipment.

That early passion eventually evolved into a business partnership that brought excavators and other machinery into Ghana, marking the foundation of his entry into the mining services industry. President Mahama recalled that at a time when Ghanaian companies were largely sidelined from direct contracts with major mining firms, Ibrahim Mahama began through subcontracting arrangements, including work with African Mining Services.

Through consistency, discipline and reliability, the President said, his brother steadily built a reputation for delivering projects on time and within budget, breaking longstanding barriers and opening the door for indigenous Ghanaian companies to secure direct contracts with large scale mining firms.

He acknowledged the critical role of mentorship in that journey, singling out Mr Sam Jonah for his guidance and support, and praised Ibrahim Mahama for building what he described as one of the largest mining subcontracting companies in West Africa, and possibly across the African continent.

Addressing public perceptions, President Mahama rejected claims that his brother’s success was politically driven, stressing that Ibrahim Mahama often faced heightened scrutiny during his time in office. He noted that the company recorded its most significant growth during periods when he was not President, highlighting its resilience, independence and commercial credibility.

The President also drew attention to Ibrahim Mahama’s commitment to philanthropy and indigenous ownership, expressing confidence in the company’s future ambitions, including its goal of supporting Ghana’s first fully indigenous gold mining operation.

Turning to graduates and students of the University of Mines and Technology, President Mahama reminded them that education is both a privilege and a responsibility. He urged them to deploy their knowledge not merely to earn a living, but to drive innovation, uphold discipline and contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s national development through dedicated service.