ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sliver of hope for civilians as Israel reopens Rafah crossing into Gaza

By Radio France Internationale
Israel AP - Mohammed Arafat
MON, 02 FEB 2026
AP - Mohammed Arafat

Israel has announced it is partially reopening the Rafah crossing between the devastated Gaza Strip and Egypt following months of urging from humanitarian organisations, although the initial access will be limited to the movement of people. Rafah is considered a key entry point for supplies into the Palestinian territory, where humanitarian conditions remain dire after two years of war in spite of a ceasefire.

COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body coordinating Palestinian civilian affairs, made no mention of allowing in a long hoped-for surge of aid, and clarified that the passage of individuals through the gateway in both directions was expected to begin Monday.

The crossing has been closed since Israeli forces seized control of it in May 2024 during the war with Hamas, aside from a brief and limited reopening in early 2025.

COGAT said Sunday that the "Rafah Crossing was opened today for the limited passage of residents only", but later added that the "movement of residents in both directions, entry and exit to and from Gaza, is expected to begin tomorrow".

An official at Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority, said that about 200 patients were waiting to be permitted to leave the territory once the crossing opened.

Footage by French news agency AFP showed a queue of ambulances entering the crossing from the Egyptian side, though sources said none had been allowed into Gaza so far.

"The opening of Rafah opens a small door of hope for patients, students and people in Gaza," Amin Al-Hilu, 53, who lives in a tent in the territory's Al-Shati camp, told AFP.

Pilot phase

"We need the crossing to fully open for travel and bringing in goods without Israeli restrictions, and this I think will require major pressure on Israel."

A Palestinian official told AFP on condition of anonymity that a group of "around 40 Palestinians affiliated with the Palestinian Authority has arrived on the Egyptian side of the crossing" and was also waiting to be allowed in.

Israel had previously said it would not reopen the crossing until the body of Ran Gvili – the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza – was returned.

UN Security Council approves international force for Gaza

His remains were recovered days ago and he was laid to rest in Israel on Wednesday, with COGAT announcing the reopening two days later.

COGAT described Sunday's reopening as "an initial pilot phase", coordinated with the European Union, adding the parties were carrying out "preliminary preparations aimed at increasing readiness for full operation of the crossing".

No agreement has yet been reached on the number of Palestinians permitted to enter or exit, sources said, noting that Egypt plans to admit "all Palestinians whom Israel authorises to leave".

"My generation and I deserve a chance at life and to build a future," said Adam Awad, 19, who was waiting to travel through the Rafah crossing to join a civil engineering programme at a university in Turkey.

"We are still living in fear and anxiety, without shelter, water or electricity."

Doctors without Borders contract terminated

Located on Gaza's southern border with Egypt, Rafah is the only crossing into and out of the territory that does not pass through Israel.

It lies in an area held by Israeli forces following their withdrawal behind the so-called "Yellow Line" under the terms of the ceasefire brokered by the US on 10 October.

Israeli troops still control more than half of Gaza, while the rest remains under Hamas authority.

Mediators Qatar, Egypt insist Israeli troop withdrawal essential for Gaza truce

"We call on the mediators and guarantor states of the (ceasefire) agreement to monitor the occupation's behaviour at the Rafah crossing to prevent Gaza from facing a new Israeli siege," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism said Sunday that it had decided to terminate the work of medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Gaza by 28 February over its "failure to submit lists of local employees, a requirement applicable to all humanitarian organisations".

MSF said it decided not to give the list after it did not receive assurances from the Israeli side that the information would not "put colleagues at risk".

The group says 15 of its employees have been killed over the course of the war.

(with AFP)

RFI
RFI

All the news from France, Europe, Africa and the rest of the world.Page: rfi

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

11 hours ago

Army recruit loses hand during the clash Sandema: Funeral clash leaves four injured, army recruit loses hand

11 hours ago

Upper East: Residents raise concerns over Mahama’s 24-hour market policy Upper East: Residents raise concerns over Mahama’s 24-hour market policy

11 hours ago

Ex-Buffer Stock CEO and wife were not denied legal counsel on rearrest — EOCO Ex-Buffer Stock CEO and wife were not denied legal counsel on rearrest — EOCO

11 hours ago

PDS case: Lawyers detained were invited as suspects a day earlier -- EOCO PDS case: Lawyers detained were invited as suspects a day earlier -- EOCO

11 hours ago

Government explores autonomous rapid transit system to modernise intra-city transport Government explores autonomous rapid transit system to modernise intra-city tran...

11 hours ago

AU mourns demise of former Botswana President Festus Mogae AU mourns demise of former Botswana President Festus Mogae

11 hours ago

Economic recovery came at a cost to BoG — Sammy Gyamfi on 2025 losses Economic recovery came at a cost to BoG — Sammy Gyamfi on 2025 losses

11 hours ago

NPPs criticism of BoG 2025 losses disingenuous, hollow — Sammy Gyamfi NPP's criticism of BoG 2025 losses disingenuous, hollow — Sammy Gyamfi

11 hours ago

Ghana Armed Forces to conduct counter-insurgency exercise in Bono, Upper East regions Ghana Armed Forces to conduct counter-insurgency exercise in Bono, Upper East re...

19 hours ago

Site forAdakluDistrict 24-hour economy market handed over to contractor Site for Adaklu District 24-hour economy market handed over to contractor  

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line