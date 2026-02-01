NPP has signed its political death warrant for electing Bawumia as flagbearer again after 2024 humiliating defeat – Sinare

Alhaji Said Sinare

Former National Vice Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress and Ghana’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Said Sinare, has launched a sharp attack on the opposition New Patriotic Party, declaring that the party has effectively sealed its fate by electing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as its presidential flagbearer.

In a strongly worded Facebook post, Sinare argued that the NPP has lost its electoral vitality, insisting that the choice of Dr Bawumia represents a major strategic miscalculation that will result in a decisive defeat in the 2028 general elections.

He contended that Dr Bawumia’s political trajectory shows a steady decline in support, a trend he said the opposition party can no longer overlook. Sinare noted that while Bawumia secured about 61 percent of the vote during the NPP’s 2023 presidential primaries, his share dropped to 38 percent in the subsequent general elections. He added that the figure has fallen further to about 56 percent in the party’s most recent internal contest.

According to Sinare, a candidate whose popularity is waning even within his own party stands little chance of broadening his appeal to the wider Ghanaian electorate. He described the situation as evidence of a party that is politically fatigued and disconnected from the prevailing public mood.

His remarks have sparked heated reactions online, with supporters of the NDC praising what they see as a blunt assessment of the opposition’s prospects, while sympathisers of the NPP have dismissed the comments as mere political provocation.

Even so, Sinare’s comments have injected fresh tension into the political space, as early manoeuvring and psychological positioning gather pace ahead of the 2028 general elections.