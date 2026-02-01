GOIL’s profit after tax climbs to GH¢85.9 million in 2025 from GH¢84.7 million in 2024

GOIL PLC, the nation’s foremost indigenous and largest oil marketing company, shows a slight increase in profit after tax to GH¢85.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, up from GH¢84.7 million in 2024.

GOIL, with over 400 filling stations across the country, also saw total assets grow by over GH¢419 million to reach GH¢5.23 billion. This growth is offset by a significant increase in liabilities, particularly short-term obligations.

GOIL, which also serves as the nation’s strategic oil marketing company’s group accounts payable, increased to GH¢3.4 billion from GH¢2.63 billion the previous year, while short-term loans decreased from GH¢623.3 million to GH¢274.3 million but remain a considerable burden.

GOIL PLC’s latest unaudited statements available to the Modern Ghana News indicate that GOIL’s cash flow statement indicates a tight liquidity position, with a net "Cash and cash equivalents" balance of just GH¢1.69 million against a GH¢320.68 million bank overdraft.

Analytical examination of the unaudited statement also revealed that GOIL's earnings per share for shareholders remained virtually static at GH¢0.215, while its strategic investments, including a 60 per cent stake in the joint venture African Bitumen Terminal Limited (ABTL), have been highlighted, with total investment in ABTL amounting to GH¢264,296,962.31.

However, total revenue declined by approximately 12 per cent to GH¢17.1 billion.

Meanwhile, a statement embedded within the report affirmed that "The financial statements do not contain untrue statements or misleading facts or omit material facts to the best of our knowledge."

While the bottom-line profit shows stability, the financial statements paint a picture of a company aggressively investing and expanding its asset base—as seen in a GH¢234.8 million acquisition of fixed assets—while navigating significant creditor financing and a constrained cash position, setting the stage for a critical period of operational and financial management in the coming year.

In a related development, some energy experts have commended GOIL’s bold competitive push in Ghana’s downstream petroleum market, aligned with ongoing retail network expansion.

According to players in the downstream sector, GOIL’s move is resonating with price-conscious consumers and marking a clear tactical effort to strengthen market share in a fiercely competitive landscape.

Alongside its pricing strategy, analysts believe that GOIL’s continuous steady expansion has kept its retail footprint, reinforcing accessibility and convenience across key transport corridors and growing urban centres.

Analysts cited the recent opening of a new service station on the Goaso-Mim Road, as well as the commissioning of a new GOIL service station at Sunyani Old Barrier, which are considered strategic moves to strengthen the company’s presence in the Upper Middle Belt Zone while serving a high-traffic commuter and commercial catchment area.

The opening forms part of a broader, ongoing rollout aimed at improving proximity to consumers and reducing travel distance to a reliable fuel supply.

Beyond Sunyani, GOIL has consistently highlighted new station launches and upgrades across the country through its official communication channels, underscoring a deliberate effort to translate competitive pricing into physical market reach.

By pairing affordability at the pump with an expanding network of modern service stations, GOIL is positioning itself to convert price momentum into sustained customer loyalty and higher throughput volumes.

According to industry watchers, GOIL’s pricing strategy unfolds against the backdrop of a broader market where pricing pressures have intensified due to falling global refined petroleum costs and a stronger Ghanaian cedi.

These macro drivers have enabled retailers across the sector to adjust prices downward, but GOIL’s move stands out as part of a deliberate competitive play rather than a passive response alone, industry watchers maintained.

For consumers, this means more affordable fuel at the pump and increased convenience through a growing station network — an especially compelling value proposition for transport operators, commuters, and businesses that depend on petroleum products.

According to industry analysts, GOIL’s price and expansion strategy align well with consumer expectations for cost and access, positioning the company to perform strongly in market share terms as competition deepens.