“Our collective duty is to rebuild trust and prepare for 2028” – Bryan Acheampong

Dr Bryan Acheampong

Dr Bryan Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Abetifi and a presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, has congratulated former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on his victory in the party’s presidential primaries and pledged his full support as the NPP looks ahead to the future.

In a statement issued on Sunday, February 1, Dr Acheampong said he has accepted the outcome of the primaries with humility and reaffirmed his commitment to unity, discipline and shared purpose within the party.

He expressed gratitude to God for guidance and protection throughout the four month campaign, describing the period as intense and demanding but ultimately fulfilling, even though the results did not align with his expectations.

Dr Acheampong thanked Ghanaians across the country who welcomed him into their communities and the delegates who supported his vision during the contest.

He also paid tribute to his campaign team, regional and constituency coordinators, communicators and the thousands of volunteers who devoted their time, energy and resources to the campaign.

The Abetifi MP further expressed appreciation to his family for their prayers and encouragement, former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for their guidance, his fellow aspirants for what he described as a spirited and competitive contest, and the Presidential Elections Committee for overseeing what he called a professional and credible process.

Looking to the future, Dr Acheampong urged the NPP to move forward as one united family, stressing the need to rebuild trust with Ghanaians, strengthen party structures nationwide and prepare decisively for victory in the 2028 general elections.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the values and ideals of the New Patriotic Party and to the service of Ghana, concluding with a call for God’s blessings on the party, the nation’s democracy and the country as a whole.