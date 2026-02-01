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Sun, 01 Feb 2026 Crime & Punishment

Police arrest five suspects in connection with Nkaseim highway robbery

  Sun, 01 Feb 2026
Police arrest five suspects in connection with Nkaseim highway robbery

The Ghana Police Service has arrested five suspects in connection with a robbery incident that occurred at Nkaseim in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region in December 2025.

According to a police statement, the suspects, together with other accomplices, allegedly mounted roadblocks on the Goaso–Tepa highway on December 2, 2025, before launching coordinated attacks on the Nkaseim Police Station, the Adwumapa Cocoa Buying Company, Kobby Gold Buying Company, and the Asutifi Rural Bank enclave.

During the attacks, the assailants reportedly seized two AK-47 rifles and made away with undisclosed sums of money from the rural bank, GH¢14,000 from the cocoa buying company, and GH¢12,000 from the gold buying firm. An employee of the Adwumapa Cocoa Buying Company was shot and injured in the process.

Police said sustained intelligence-led operations and forensic investigations led to the arrest of Mutar Kofi, a 35-year-old commercial tricycle rider, on January 16, 2026, at a location known as Ata ne Ata near Nkaseim. He is said to have admitted his involvement in the robbery.

Further investigations resulted in the arrest of Mahamadu Sagio, 45, at Nkaseim, Shaibu Issah Jallo, also known as Jibo, 28, at Chereponi, and Abdul Suleman, 40, at Tanga near Karaga in the Northern Region.

On January 25, 2026, police also arrested Bukari Sulley, also known as Tailor, a 25-year-old trader at Alaba in Kumasi, in connection with the case.

The police said efforts have been intensified to track down three other suspects identified as Dauda, Mohammed Ali, and Hoyeefi, who is believed to be the ringleader of the gang and is suspected to be in possession of the stolen rifles and other firearms used during the robbery.

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public of its commitment to apprehending all remaining suspects and ensuring that everyone involved in the incident is brought to justice.

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