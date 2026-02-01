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I’ll be with you but won’t preach – Prophet Bernard assures congregants

  Sun, 01 Feb 2026
Headlines Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun
SUN, 01 FEB 2026 1
Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun

Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun has announced a temporary break from preaching following his recent apology over a missed prophecy.

During his address, he informed members that he would step back from delivering sermons.

“This morning, I’m not going to preach the word of God to you,” he said. “For several weeks, I will not be preaching, even though I’ll be in service.”

He explained that the decision was part of his period of reflection and accountability.

Despite stepping back from preaching, he used the opportunity to share a brief spiritual message.

“I have taught you over the years that no matter what happens to you, there are two important things you must not lose,” he said.

He continued, “Number one, never lose God. You believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and what He can do. Number two, never lose yourself, because if you lose yourself, there will not be you.”

According to him, these principles remain important during difficult times.

-mynewsgh

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Comments

KANAWU | 2/1/2026 6:07:56 PM

WHO FORCED YOU TO PROPHECISE ? FAME, FAME NTI, LOOK AT YOUR LIFE. STOP DECEIVING PEOPLE IN THE NAME OF THE LORD. WHO IN HIS RIGHT SENSE WILL VOTE FOR A CHARACTER WHO GOES ABOUT INSULTING HIS ELDERS? CLOSE DOWN YOUR CHURCH BECAUSE IT'S NOT FROM GOD

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