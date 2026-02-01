Learn from NPP flagbearer election – Mussa Dankwah advices pollsters

Following the NPP presidential primaries, Global Info Analytics boss Mussa Dankwah has used the outcome to highlight lessons about political analysis and the proper use of polling data.

Addressing critics who questioned his projections, Mr. Dankwah said elections must be studied based on their unique conditions.

“Those arguing that it was not possible for Kennedy Agyapong to underperform his 2023 numbers should learn a lesson,” he said.

“No two elections are the same. Just analyse the variables and see if they are the same.”

He stressed that polling requires careful interpretation. “Not everyone has the eyes to see what pollsters can see,” he noted.

Mr. Dankwah also explained the difference between polling and research work.

“There is a difference between pollsters and researchers,” he said. “Pollsters provide the lead and researchers go in to probe why. Pollsters can only triangulate.”

He cautioned party supporters and analysts against misusing survey data.

“Small advice to wannabe party researchers: don’t turn polls into in-depth research. The objectives are not the same,” he added.

According to him, misunderstanding polling methods often leads to wrong conclusions about voter behavior and campaign performance.

-mynewsgh