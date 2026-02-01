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Our prediction was within the margin of error – Mussa Dankwah on NPP primaries

  Sun, 01 Feb 2026
NPP Pollster and Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwah
SUN, 01 FEB 2026 1
Pollster and Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwah

Pollster and Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwah, has shared his assessment of the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries, focusing on how closely the final results matched his firm’s predictions.

In a post-election analysis, Mr. Dankwah said the performance of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia largely reflected earlier projections.

“Compared to the prediction, DMB was dead on within the margin of error, underperforming by just 0.5 percent,” he said.

However, he noted that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong did not perform as expected. “Ken underperformed the prediction by 4.5 percent, which was 1.5 percent outside the margin of error,” he stated.

According to him, changes in public opinion played a role in the outcome.

“Some people said the insult video would not have any impact, or that it would even help him. Clearly, people don’t understand how public opinion works,” he said.

Mr. Dankwah explained that such incidents can affect undecided voters. “Those actions gave undecided voters the chance to change the direction of the race,” he added.

He also pointed out that Dr. Bryan Acheampong performed better than expected.

“Dr. Bryan was the only candidate who outperformed the predictions, with 5.5 percent higher than projected,” he said.

-mynewsgh

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Comments

Owusu Osei | 2/2/2026 4:14:43 AM

Dr Bryan Acheampong spent most money on this election and took away the most money influence voters from Kennedy. Don't be surprised this was the planned last year between Bawumia and Acheampong.

Comments1
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