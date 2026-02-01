NDC applauds NPP for violent-free flagbearer election; urges losing aspirants to concede defeat

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for conducting a peaceful and violence-free election to select its flagbearer.

The NDC said it has taken note of the concession statements issued by the unsuccessful aspirants in the contest and expressed hope that they would remain committed to the spirit of unity reflected in those statements.

The party also extended an olive branch to the NPP, indicating its readiness to collaborate and engage constructively in efforts to strengthen and deepen Ghana’s democratic culture.

In a statement issued by the party’s Chairman on February 1, 2026, the NDC commended the Ghana Police Service for the professionalism and efficiency displayed in securing the entire electoral process.

The NPP held its presidential primary on Saturday, January 31, 2026, to elect a flagbearer for the party.

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged winner of the contest.

Read full statement below:

