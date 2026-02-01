Hundreds mourn Agama in Sunyani

Hundreds of mourners gathered last Saturday at the SSNIT in Sunyani to pay their last respects and bid farewell to the late Francis Owusu-Ansah, an astute media practitioner and entrepreneur.

The atmosphere was solemn and emotional, blending profound sorrow with a quiet, communal celebration of life as family, colleagues and friends took turns to eulogize the late Agama in their tributes.

Former Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene; Former Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive and private legal practitioner, Kwame Twumasi-Awuah; the Bono Regional NDC Director of Communications, Charles Tuffour Akowuah, who is also the Head of Public Affairs at the Bui Power Authority and several functionaries of both the NDC and the NPP were at the funeral to commiserate with the bereaved family.

Veterans in the inky fraternity such as Leonard Victor Amengor, a former Acting Regional Director of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC); Mr. Charles Koomson, a former Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Kwabena Asuming Gyamfi, formerly of GBC; Mr. Emmanuel Adu-Gyamera, formerly of Graphic and Mr. Fiifi Ofosu-Okyere, formerly of Dormaa FM fully participated in the funeral.

Mrs. Regina Benneh-Siaw, the Bono Regional Chairperson of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) together with other GJA executives and a host of media personalities were there in their numbers to bid their late colleague farewell.

GJA’s tribute

The GJA’s tribute as read by Rev Sandra Asare described the late Agama as a “living legend and an icon in the media space”, adding that the inky fraternity will remember his warmth, humility and simplicity which have impacted the lives of many young and senior journalists.

“Indeed, he has played his part and left to be his maker. However, his death came earlier than expected and indeed an oak tree has fallen.”

Life

The late Francis Owusu-Ansah was born on 2nd June 1975 at Nsawam and was the first-born among his five siblings.

He began his education at St. Mary’s Preparatory School and later continued at the Ridge Middle School and excelled with distinction. He secured an admission to the Opoku Ware Senior High School in Kumasi after which he proceeded to the St. Joseph College of Education at Bechem.

Legacies

Upon completion, he taught for a while before stepping into the media landscape, beginning at Shalom FM in Berekum. For over 25 years, the late Agama maintained his constant presence in the media landscape, moving seamlessly between radio stations, shaping conversations, and challenging assumptions.

He worked with several radio stations such as Shalom radio, Space FM, Storm FM, Mighty FM, Nimdee FM and Kiss FM during which he won awards including the BA GJA Awards for Local Governance and The Chronicle’s Best Journalist of the Year Award in 2019.

He died on 23rd December 2025 after a short illness at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital. After his pre-burial service in Sunyani, his remains were taken to Nkyeraa near Wenchi for burial.