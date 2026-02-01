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President Mahama to co-chair Ghana-Zambia business dialogue in Zambia

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
General News President Mahama to co-chair Ghana-Zambia business dialogue in Zambia
SUN, 01 FEB 2026

President John Dramani Mahama will co-chair a Ghana–Zambia Business Dialogue with President Hakainde Hichilema as part of his three-day State Visit to Zambia from February 4 to 6, 2026.

The business forum will provide a platform for Ghana to showcase its digital technologies and fintech services to Zambian businesses and government institutions, with the aim of strengthening economic partnerships and promoting knowledge exchange between the two countries.

According to the Presidency, President Mahama remains a strong advocate for the accelerated implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which he believes is critical to transforming African economies, creating sustainable employment opportunities for the continent’s growing youth population, and enhancing Africa’s global competitiveness.

The statement further disclosed that prior to the Zambia visit, President Mahama will depart Accra on Sunday, February 1, 2026, for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates at the invitation of the Ruler of the UAE to participate in the World Governments Summit 2026, scheduled for February 2 to 4.

President Mahama will travel aboard a special aircraft provided by the Ruler of the UAE, which will also convey him and his delegation from Dubai to Zambia for the State Visit.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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