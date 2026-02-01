After the Primary: Bawumia’s Moment, and the Urgent Need to Rebuild the NPP

The New Patriotic Party’s presidential primary is over, and the message from the delegates is unmistakably clear. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been given an overwhelming mandate to lead the party into the next political chapter. It was not a squeaker. It was not a contested cliffhanger. It was a decisive endorsement that confirms what many insiders had long anticipated. That within the NPP’s internal electoral college, Bawumia remains the most trusted figure to carry the party’s banner forward. Yet, as with all pivotal political moments, the real story of this primary is not only about who won, but about what the results reveal, who emerged, and what must now change if the NPP is to reinvent itself, reunite its fractured base, and present a credible alternative to Ghanaians in the next general election. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia secured 110,643 of votes cast representing 56.48%. His arch-rival Kennedy Ohene Agyapong garnered 46,554 votes (23.76%), while the dark horse of the race, Dr. Bryan Acheampong had 36,303 votes (18.53%). Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum was pacified with 1,999 votes (1.02%), and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong who has been with the NPP longest, trailed with 402 votes, representing 0.21%.

A Victory That Was Foreseen, and Still Significant

Dr. Bawumia’s triumph did not happen in a vacuum. For months leading up to the primary, internal polling, constituency-level intelligence, and delegate feedback consistently placed him far ahead of the pack. His campaign infrastructure was superior, his reach deeper, and his acceptability across party factions broader than that of his rivals. However, what makes this victory especially significant is not merely the margin, but the context in which it occurred. Bawumia contested this primary under the shadow of an unpopular administration, severe economic hardship, and widespread public discontent with the NPP’s record in government. That he still managed to secure an overwhelming endorsement from party delegates suggests two things. First, the party faithful do not hold him solely responsible for the failures of the Akufo-Addo government. Second, they see in him a figure capable of rebooting the party’s message, even if that requires a delicate but firm distancing from the legacy of the current administration. This is where the real work begins.

The Nana Addo Question: Loyalty, Distance, and Political Reality

It is widely rumoured, and telling, that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not openly campaign for or endorse any candidate in the primary. Whether or not he voted is almost beside the point. His studied neutrality reflects an unspoken reality within the party. That the Akufo-Addo brand has become politically burdensome. For Dr. Bawumia, this presents both a challenge and an opportunity. There is no denying that Bawumia was a loyal Vice President. Despite public criticism, private frustration, and advice from close allies to resign at various points during the government’s most turbulent economic moments, he chose to remain. He did not grandstand. He did not leak. He did not rebel. He stayed on the ship even as it took on water. Yet loyalty, admirable as it is, must now give way to political clarity. It is no secret that Bawumia was sidelined at critical moments of economic decision-making. For long stretches, he was conspicuously absent from the Economic Management Team. Policy direction was dominated by a narrow circle around the President, with figures such as Ken Ofori-Atta exercising enormous influence. The appointment of Osafo-Maafo as senior economic advisor, despite the Bank for Housing and Construction debacle that still lingers in public memory, symbolized the old guard’s grip on economic policy. Relations between the Vice President and the Finance Minister were, at best, strained. At worst, openly dysfunctional. These internal contradictions weakened policy coherence and blurred accountability. If Bawumia is to succeed as a presidential candidate, and potentially as President, he must now own his narrative. He must respectfully but clearly establish that while he served faithfully, he was not the author of all the decisions that led the country into economic distress. Silence at this stage would be political malpractice. This does not require bitterness or blame-shifting. It requires honesty.

The Gentleman’s Burden, and Why the Beans Must Now Be Spilled

Dr. Bawumia’s defining personal trait has always been his gentlemanly disposition. He is cerebral, courteous, and restrained, qualities that endeared him to many but also sometimes limited his political assertiveness. In an era of aggressive populism and performative outrage, his calm technocratic style was often misread as weakness. But Ghanaian politics has entered a more unforgiving phase. Voters are angrier, poorer, and more skeptical. They want explanations. They want accountability. And they want leaders who can speak plainly about what went wrong and what must change. This is the moment for Bawumia to speak, not in riddles, not in academic abstractions, but in clear political language. He must explain why certain policies failed, who controlled key economic levers, what he would have done differently, and what structural changes he will implement if given the mandate

Without this reckoning, the opposition will define him, unfairly or otherwise, as a mere extension of Nana Addo’s presidency.

Bryan Acheampong: From Dark Horse to Strategic Asset

Perhaps the most underestimated development of the primary was the rise of Bryan Acheampong. Entering the race without the flamboyance of Kennedy Agyapong or the long-standing national profile of Bawumia, Acheampong quietly built networks, appealed to grassroots delegates, and projected himself as a serious, solutions-oriented alternative. His 18.53% compared to Kennedy Agyapong’s 23.76% is not accidental. It reflects a growing fatigue within the NPP with theatrics, insults, and perpetual outrage. Delegates, it seems, chose substance over spectacle. Acheampong’s appeal lies in his ability to bridge divides. He is not viewed as irredeemably aligned with any single faction. He commands respect among MPs, constituency executives, and emerging party professionals. Crucially, he does not carry the baggage of constant public controversy. This makes him a strategic asset, not a rival to be sidelined.

The Running Mate Question: Why Cohesion Must Trump Comfort

If the NPP is serious about unity and renewal, the choice of running mate cannot be based on comfort, familiarity, or sentimentality. It must be strategic. While Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has served diligently and brings experience, the political moment calls for fresh chemistry and broader internal reconciliation. Truth must be told, Dr. Opoku has poor interpersonal and good communication skills, and his unmeasured and combative utterances will not help Bawumia. Discerning Ghanaians know a matured politician even by the first word that comes from his mouth. A Bawumia–Acheampong ticket would help the NPP when pitched against the formidable NDC. Such a pairing would consolidate the primary’s two strong constituencies, neutralize lingering factional resentments, present a generational and stylistic balance, create a clear succession pathway within the party, and more importantly, it would show that the NPP has learned from its past mistakes, particularly the dangers of over-centralization and exclusion. Acheampong as Vice President could be groomed over time, ensuring continuity while injecting new energy into governance. This is not about ambition; it is about institutional stability.

Rebuilding the Economic Credibility of the NPP

Personnel matters beyond the presidency are equally critical. If the NPP is to regain public trust, it must rethink how it structures economic governance. A Finance Minister such as Dr. Amin Anta, with a reputation for discipline and competence, would send a powerful signal that the era of unchecked discretion and opaque financial management is over. Parliament, too, must be strengthened.

Kennedy Agyapong’s Loss: A Warning, Not a Footnote

Kennedy Agyapong’s defeat deserves reflection, not ridicule. His campaign thrived on anger, some of it justified, but lacked coherence, discipline, and a unifying vision. His loss suggests that while populism has a place in Ghanaian politics, it cannot substitute for structure, strategy, and trust. For the NPP, this is a warning. Noise alone does not win power. Governance requires temperament. I dare predict that Kennedy Agyapong will excuse himself in 2028. From 39% in his first attempt to 23% now should signal that he cannot make it to Jubilee House. The NPP would not allow him, and forming his own party would bring bigger loses. Kennedy Agyapong knows that.

My Thoughts: Reform or Relevance

The NPP now stands at a crossroads. The primary has given the party a candidate with intellect, international credibility, and internal legitimacy. But legitimacy within a party is not the same as legitimacy with the people. Dr. Bawumia must now:

Redefine his relationship with the Akufo-Addo legacy Speak honestly about past failures Build a broad, inclusive leadership team Offer a compelling, people-centered economic vision

If he does this, the NPP can present itself not as a tired ruling party clinging to power, but as a reformed political movement ready to govern differently. History rarely offers political parties a second chance to correct course. The NPP has been given one. Whether it takes it will depend on how boldly it acts, and how honestly it speaks, in the months ahead.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

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