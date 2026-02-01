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Minority Caucus congratulates Bawumia, signals strong push ahead of 2028 polls

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
NPP Minority Caucus congratulates Bawumia, signals strong push ahead of 2028 polls
SUN, 01 FEB 2026

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has thrown its full weight behind former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia following his election as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, describing the move as a critical step in rebuilding the party’s fortunes ahead of the 2028 general elections.

In a statement issued on January 31, 2026, the caucus congratulated Dr. Bawumia and appealed to party members at all levels to unite behind his leadership, while sharpening their oversight of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The caucus paid glowing tribute to the NPP’s grassroots base, acknowledging the work of constituency executives, polling station officers, and volunteers across the country, whom it described as the foundation of the party’s strength. It urged them to refocus their energies on mobilising support for the flagbearer and sustaining pressure on the government through active civic and parliamentary engagement.

According to the Minority, its members—together with former NPP Members of Parliament—stand ready to offer strategic guidance to Dr. Bawumia, drawing on years of legislative and governance experience.

The statement recalled the party’s electoral successes in 2016 and 2020 and highlighted key policy achievements under NPP administrations, including the Free Senior High School programme, major infrastructure investments, and digitalisation reforms. The caucus said these experiences place the party in a strong position to regroup and present a compelling alternative to Ghanaians in 2028.

Beyond internal party matters, the Minority said its immediate priority would be to intensify scrutiny of the NDC government’s performance. It cited concerns over alleged questionable gold transactions leading to the depletion of national reserves, reported losses linked to irregular gold trading involving state institutions, and persistent challenges in public transport management.

The caucus also criticised what it described as weak enforcement against illegal mining, warning that galamsey continues to devastate water bodies and farmlands. It further expressed concern about limited job opportunities for young people, linking youth unemployment to recent tragic incidents during military recruitment exercises.

Reaffirming the NPP’s resolve, the Minority said the party remains united and focused on offering a credible alternative vision for Ghana’s future.

It concluded by projecting a post-2028 Ghana marked by a more efficient Free SHS system, a revitalised economy that creates opportunities for all, and a nation that stands out as a model of democratic governance and economic innovation on the African continent.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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