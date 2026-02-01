Politics of Concession: NPP’s Peaceful Presidential Primary Reflects Strength, Unity, and Readiness for 2028

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has once again asserted its place as Ghana’s most disciplined, democratic and forward-looking political party with the successful conduct of its presidential primary on 31st January, 2026. The exercise, marked by peace, transparency, and orderliness, stands as a proud testament to the party’s commitment to internal democracy and political maturity. In a political environment where competitive contests can easily descend into division, the NPP chose unity, restraint, and respect for process.

The presidential primary featured five distinguished and accomplished party stalwarts: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong. Each candidate brought experience, vision, and dedication to the race, offering delegates a rich menu of leadership options grounded in the values and traditions of the New Patriotic Party. The contest was keen, vibrant, and competitive, yet firmly anchored in party discipline and mutual respect.

Across the country, delegates participated peacefully and enthusiastically, confident in the integrity of the party’s structures and the credibility of the process. From the opening of polls to the close of voting, the atmosphere remained calm and orderly. This peaceful conduct was no accident; it was the result of strong leadership, adherence to party rules, and a shared understanding that the NPP’s collective strength lies in unity rather than discord.

At the heart of the success of the 31st January primary was the commendable politics of concession displayed by the aspirants. In a race involving prominent figures and passionate supporters, the willingness of candidates to respect the outcome and place party interest above personal ambition speaks volumes about their character and commitment to the NPP. This tradition of responsible concession has long been one of the party’s defining attributes, enabling it to emerge stronger after internal contests.

Special recognition must be given to Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, whose energetic participation and bold engagement added dynamism to the race. His contribution, along with those of the other aspirants, enriched internal debate and strengthened the democratic culture of the party. Equally deserving of commendation are Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, all of whom conducted themselves with dignity, discipline, and unwavering loyalty to the party before, during, and after the primary.

The conduct of the candidates sent a clear and powerful message to party supporters and the Ghanaian public: the NPP is united, principled, and committed to democratic values. By embracing peaceful competition and honorable concession, the party once again demonstrated that democracy within the NPP is not merely proclaimed but practiced.

This successful primary further strengthens the NPP’s reputation as a party that leads by example in Ghana’s democratic journey. While political contests elsewhere may be marred by tension and controversy, the NPP continues to show that elections can be conducted without violence, intimidation, or rancor. This is the standard the party has set not only for itself, but for the nation.

As the party looks ahead to the 2028 general elections, congratulations are in order to the New Patriotic Party and its next presidential candidate. The completion of the primary marks the beginning of a new chapter one that calls for unity of purpose, disciplined organization, and renewed energy at the grassroots. The mandate from delegates is clear, and the responsibility now lies with all party faithful to close ranks and work tirelessly toward victory in 2028.

The events of 31st January, 2026 must serve as a rallying point for all supporters, regardless of where their loyalties lay during the contest. Competition has ended; unity must now prevail. The NPP’s long-standing tradition of reconciling after internal elections and marching forward together has once again been upheld.

In celebrating this milestone, the New Patriotic Party reaffirms its commitment to peace, democracy, and responsible leadership. The politics of concession has prevailed, strengthening the party from within and positioning it confidently for the future. United in purpose and grounded in principle, the NPP stands ready for the road to Election 2028.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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