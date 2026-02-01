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Sun, 01 Feb 2026 Feature Article

Fela Anikulapo Kuti and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award: Better Late Than Never

Fela Anikulapo KutiFela Anikulapo Kuti

The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award granted to Fela Anikulapo Kuti stands as a powerful declaration of a truth long accepted by Africa and increasingly acknowledged by the world: Fela was a musical force without equal. Though the honor arrived decades after his passing, it reinforces the timeless nature of his legacy. In music, message, and cultural impact, Fela Anikulapo Kuti has never been beaten across the African continent.

Fela was not merely a musician; he was a movement. As the pioneer of Afrobeat, he created a sound that fused traditional African rhythms with jazz, funk, highlife, and raw political expression. More importantly, he infused music with resistance. At a time when many artists avoided politics, Fela confronted it head-on. His songs were bold, defiant, and unapologetically African.

One of Fela’s defining traits was his fearless honesty. In “Zombie,” he mocked the blind obedience of soldiers, singing: “Zombie no go go unless you tell am to go.” That single song shook Nigeria’s military regime and proved that music could be a weapon. It was not entertainment for comfort; it was art designed to awaken consciousness.

Across albums and decades, Fela addressed corruption, oppression, colonial mentality, and social decay. In “Coffin for Head of State,” he turned personal tragedy into political protest, laying bare the brutality of power. In “International Thief Thief (I.T.T.),” he boldly named and shamed global and local exploiters, declaring, “Them be international thief thief.” No African musician before or after him matched that level of courage combined with musical brilliance.

Musically, Fela’s compositions were complex and groundbreaking. Long, hypnotic grooves driven by layered percussion, blazing horns, and call-and-response vocals created an immersive experience. His Afrika Shrine was not just a venue; it was a classroom, a court, and a sanctuary for free thought. Fela understood that African music could be sophisticated, global, and deeply rooted in tradition at the same time.

In “Sorrow, Tears and Blood,” Fela summarized the lived reality of many Africans under oppressive systems: “Everybody run, run, run / Everybody scatter, scatter.” These lyrics were not poetic exaggerations; they were lived experiences. Fela’s genius lay in his ability to turn everyday suffering into universal anthems of resistance.

Despite arrests, beatings, imprisonment, and the destruction of his commune, Fela never softened his stance. He famously sang in “Water No Get Enemy,” a philosophical reminder that truth, like water, is essential and unstoppable. That song captures the balance in his artistry fierce when necessary, reflective when needed, always intentional.

The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award is therefore not just recognition of musical excellence; it is an acknowledgment of cultural leadership. While the award came later than many believe it should have, legacy does not expire. Fela’s influence can be heard in contemporary Afrobeat, hip-hop, jazz, and protest music worldwide. Artists across Africa and the diaspora continue to draw from his sound, his courage, and his uncompromising spirit.

In terms of impact, originality, and endurance, Fela Anikulapo Kuti stands alone. No African artist has matched his ability to merge music with activism so completely, or to use sound as a tool for social change on such a massive scale. Awards may recognize achievements, but they do not create them.

Indeed, it is better late than never. The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award serves as a formal seal on what history has already written. Fela did not live for global approval; he lived for truth. His music still speaks, still teaches, still provokes. And as long as Afrobeat lives, so too will the voice of Fela Anikulapo Kuti unbeaten, unbroken, and unforgettable.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical Science communicator.
Private Investigator and Criminal
Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,
International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1151 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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