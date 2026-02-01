The polls have ended but our push for a stronger NPP has just begun — Bawumia

Newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the party must immediately move beyond the just‑ended presidential primaries and concentrate on rebuilding unity and preparing for victory in the 2028 general elections.

He made the call on Saturday, January 31, while addressing party leaders, supporters and the media at the NPP headquarters in Accra following his victory in the 2026 presidential primaries.

The former Vice President secured 56.48 percent of the valid votes cast, defeating four other aspirants.

In his victory speech, Dr Bawumia emphasised that the internal contest had come to an end and urged all party members to put aside their differences and work together.

“The polls have ended, but our push for a stronger NPP has just begun. United, we stand; divided, we fall as we embark on this crucial journey to rebuild our brand and reposition our party for electoral victory in 2028,” he said.

He acknowledged the contributions of his fellow aspirants and encouraged their supporters to accept the outcome in the interest of party cohesion, stressing that competition must now give way to cooperation.

“After competition comes cooperation. It cannot be the case that support for the party is maintained only when those we support lead. We are in this together,” he stated.

Dr Bawumia also outlined plans to engage party elders, grassroots members and youth groups nationwide, while pledging to restore discipline as a core value of the party.

“The NPP needs discipline in our operations, our communications and the conduct of our members. An army that lacks discipline will struggle to win its battles,” he said.