I know Bawumia will lead NPP to victory in 2028 — Akufo-Addo

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
SUN, 01 FEB 2026 4

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo‑Addo has expressed confidence that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can return to power in 2028 if it remains united behind its newly elected flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He made the remarks on Saturday, January 31, following the declaration of results of the party’s 2026 presidential primaries, in which Dr Bawumia secured 56.48 percent of the valid votes cast.

Akufo‑Addo said the decisive outcome had given the party clear direction and ample time to prepare effectively for the 2028 general elections.

“Tonight is a night of renewal. You have spoken clearly and spared us the uncertainty of a run‑off, giving our party a head start towards victory in 2028,” he said.

He described Dr Bawumia as a leader with the experience, vision and competence to guide the party back into government, recalling their long political partnership since selecting him as running mate 18 years ago.

“I know his mind, his character, his love for Ghana and his appetite for hard work. With the full support of our rank and file, I know he will lead us back to victory,” he stated.

Akufo‑Addo also urged Dr Bawumia to reach out to his former contenders in the race and called on party members to end factionalism at all levels, stressing that loyalty to the party is best demonstrated after internal contests.

He pledged his personal support for efforts aimed at unifying the party, rebuilding its base and restoring the trust of Ghanaians.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Comments

Mohammed Tolon | 2/1/2026 10:37:51 AM

Please keep your distance from him lest Ghanaians revisit your sins on him. Bawumia must also keep his distance from Nana, for Ghanaians are still in pain. Atta- Mills closed relations with Jerry Rawlings caused him his first defeat, just like Bawumia. The discipline we need in the party does not include culture of silence when the truth is glaring.

Comments4
