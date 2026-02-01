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NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia has my full support’ — Bryan Acheampong accepts defeat

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia has my full support’ — Bryan Acheampong accepts defeat
SUN, 01 FEB 2026

2026 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Dr Bryan Acheampong has accepted defeat in the party’s presidential primaries and pledged his full support to the winner, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Acheampong made the remarks on Saturday, January 31, following the official declaration of results at the NPP headquarters in Accra.

The contest, which featured five aspirants, was won by former Vice President and 2024 flagbearer Dr Bawumia, who secured more than 50 percent of the valid votes cast to become the party’s candidate for the 2028 general elections.

According to the Electoral Commission, Dr Bawumia received 110,640 votes, representing 56.48 percent of the total valid ballots. Kennedy Agyapong followed with 46,555 votes (23.76 percent), while Dr Acheampong placed third with 36,303 votes (18.53 percent). Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum garnered 1,999 votes (1.02 percent), and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong obtained 102 votes (0.21 percent).

In his concession speech, the former Minister of Food and Agriculture congratulated Dr Bawumia and revealed that he had already reached out to assure him of his full backing.

“I called him earlier this evening to let him know he has my full support, and I wish him every success as he leads our party forward,” Dr Acheampong said.

While acknowledging his disappointment, he said he accepted the outcome with humility and urged the party to unite ahead of the next elections.

“Whilst tonight’s outcome is not what I had hoped for, I accept the results with humility. Now more than ever, the NPP must stand united as one family and prepare decisively for victory in 2028,” he stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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