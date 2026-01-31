Bawumia boy rubbishes Prophet Elbernard’s apology, warns clergy against fake election prophecies

A member of the Bawumia campaign, Hon Kwame Osei Bampoe, popularly known as KOB, has taken a firm stand against what he describes as the increasing misuse of prophecy in Ghanaian politics, insisting that a public apology by Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson Eshun, though welcome, fails to address the deeper harm caused by partisan political prophecies.

Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson Eshun has publicly apologised for what he admits were inaccurate prophetic declarations he made about the New Patriotic Party presidential primaries.

In a statement released to the public, the prophet acknowledged that his earlier pronouncements did not materialise and took full responsibility for the outcome.

“I wish to address the inaccurate prophetic declarations I made concerning the New Patriotic Party presidential primaries.

“Through a book, videos, and media interviews, I stated that Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong would win the primaries and become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party,” he stated.

He openly conceded his error, admitting that the prophecy failed to come to pass.

“That word did not come to pass. I missed it. I was wrong. I am deeply sorry, and I ask for your forgiveness,” he stated.

In a strongly worded statement copied to Modern Ghana Online after the New Patriotic Party presidential primaries, Hon KOB, the Assemblyman for the Aprade Mesewamu electoral area and a staunch supporter of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, said apologies alone are inadequate when prophetic declarations are made with absolute certainty about electoral outcomes and later prove false.

According to him, politics is not a spiritual guessing exercise but a human process shaped by numbers, strategy, persuasion, and individual choice. He stressed that attempts to spiritualise election outcomes mislead believers and undermine democratic responsibility.

Hon KOB warned that repeatedly presenting political outcomes as divine verdicts exposes the Church to public ridicule and gradually erodes the credibility of the prophetic office.

He referenced Jesus Christ’s declaration that “My kingdom is not of this world” (John 18:36), arguing that the Church must resist the temptation to function as a political oracle.

Citing Deuteronomy 18:22, he maintained that prophetic declarations that fail should not be excused or repackaged after the fact, adding that such practices diminish the authority of Scripture and confuse the faithful.

“As a Christian, a politician, and a leader, I reject partisan political prophecies that seek to announce winners and losers of elections,” he said, urging prophets to withdraw from electoral predictions and instead focus on spiritual edification, correction, and moral guidance as outlined in 1 Corinthians 14:3.

Touching on the just ended NPP presidential primaries, Hon KOB commended the party for organising what he described as a peaceful and credible democratic exercise and congratulated Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on his election as flagbearer.

He said he was actively involved on the ground, mobilised delegates, and openly declared his political position, adding that the outcome reaffirmed the supremacy of democratic choice over prophetic sensationalism.

Hon KOB concluded by calling on both religious and political leaders to exercise restraint and maturity, warning that the exploitation of faith for political influence poses a serious threat to national cohesion.

He advocated a reset in the relationship between religion and politics, grounded in responsibility, truth, and nation building.

“God bless our party. God bless our nation, Ghana,” he said.