NPP flagbearer election: I’m very surprised Ken Agyapong didn’t win in my constituency – Nhyiaeso MP

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, has expressed surprise at Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’s defeat in the constituency during the New Patriotic Party flagbearer contest.

According to him, the Kennedy Agyapong campaign team had put in significant effort on the ground, creating strong expectations of a decisive win.

“It’s very surprising because I thought Kennedy was going to win by 60%,” Dr Amoah told journalists after Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious in the constituency.

Results declared for the Nhyiaeso Constituency showed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia securing 379 votes, ahead of Kennedy Agyapong who polled 321 votes. Dr Bryan Acheampong followed with 91 votes, while Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum obtained 4 votes. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong recorded 0 votes.

A total of 889 delegates were expected to vote in the constituency.