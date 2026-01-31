NPP Presidential Primary: Brian Acheampong leads in Volta region by over 1000 votes

Hon. Bryan Acheampong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has concluded its presidential primaries in the Volta Region, with former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, emerging as the leading candidate in the regional results.

The Volta Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Johnson Yaw Akafia, announced that a total of 11,524 delegates voted across the region, with a total of 11,477 valid votes cast and 47 ballots rejected.

Out of the total votes cast, Bryan Acheampong secured 5,234 votes to place first in the region. Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia followed in second place with 4,093 votes, while former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, obtained 1,982 votes.

The remaining candidates recorded significantly lower figures. Former Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, polled 125 votes, while founding member of the party, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, received 43 votes.

The Electoral Commission is expected to compile and declare the final national results after collating figures from all regions.