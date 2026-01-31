NPP flagbearer election: Ken Agyapong is winning by 56% – Kwasi Kwarteng

Spokesperson for the Kennedy Agyapong Campaign, Kwasi Kwarteng, has dismissed claims of tension and rivalry within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of its presidential primary, insisting that the process remains calm and orderly.

Speaking to the media, Kwarteng said the campaign is focused on participation rather than internal conflict.

“We are warm. There is no competition. We are just going through the process,” he stated.

He further expressed confidence in Kennedy Agyapong’s support base, adding, “Ken has won by 56%. Thank you. That’s right.”

According to Kwarteng, the campaign is satisfied with the atmosphere surrounding the primaries and believes the party is moving in the right direction.

Meanwhile, concerns earlier raised by Kennedy Agyapong about the movement of ballot materials have been addressed by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The Deputy Director of Research at the EC, Mr. Tetteh, rejected claims that there were irregularities in the transportation of ballot papers.

“There is no iota of truth in what has been being circulated. That’s what I can say for now,” he said while speaking on Top Story.

Mr. Tetteh explained that the Commission has followed all laid-down procedures and that preparations for the exercise are complete.

“The Commission is fully prepared to supervise the primary,” he added.

Kennedy Agyapong had previously suggested that the movement of election materials raised questions about the integrity of the process. However, the EC maintains that all arrangements meet established standards.

-mynewsgh